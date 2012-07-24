UPDATE 2-Bayer cuts Covestro stake to under 45 pct after share sale
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund
ATHENS, July 24 A Greek court temporarily allowed Eldorado Gold Corp to continue with a gold mining project in the north of the country, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The judges found that this investment is of particular benefit to the Greek economy," an official at the Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, said.
The ruling, however, is temporary until the Council holds a full hearing on the case at a later point, added the court official and another official close to the proceedings.
Earlier this month, another court had issued a provisional order suspending tree cutting in Eldorado's gold mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece.
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index rose as banks enjoyed a lift from RBS and mid-caps outperformed on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections.