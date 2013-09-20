ATHENS, Sept 20 Greek police have asked a
prosecutor for permission to check Golden Dawn lawmakers' phone
records as part of an investigation into the killing of an
anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party, police
and court sources said on Friday.
The government has already asked judges to investigate the
country's third-biggest party for evidence that might link it to
the death of Pavlos Fissas, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday
night after being ambushed by about 30 unknown assailants.
Police want to check the call logs of two Golden Dawn
members of parliament and a local party chief to find out who
called whom and when on the night Fissas was killed, a police
official said on condition of anonymity.
From now on, any criminal activity believed to be carried
out by Golden Dawn members or supporters would be taken up by
the anti-terrorism squad, police said in a statement.
The government says it believes the party is a criminal
organisation and a threat to public safety.
Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Dendias stripped Golden
Dawn lawmakers of police guards on Friday, which all
parliamentarians are entitled to.
The government has quarrelled for months over whether to ban
Golden Dawn, which rose from obscurity to win 18 out of 300
seats in parliament last year, on a fiercely anti-immigrant and
anti-corruption agenda.
"WITCH HUNT"
Golden Dawn says the suspect, a self-proclaimed supporter,
was not a member of the party. It has repeatedly denied
involvement in the attack and its leader, Nikos Mihaloliakos,
said the party was a victim of a "witch hunt".
The seemingly politically-motivated killing of Fissas, who
performed raps as Killah P, has outraged Greek society, divided
by years of economic hardship. Rallies to mark his death have
been held in several cities, and some have turned violent.
The 45-year-old man who admitted to stabbing Fissas was due
to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday. He has been pictured
in Greek media arm in arm with a Golden Dawn lawmaker.
Media have published photographs of him participating in
Golden Dawn activities and groups, including a
paramilitary-style security unit and "Greeks-only" food
handouts.
Centre-left newspaper Ethnos, quoting a former party
activist who declined to be named, said the security unit was
the under direct control of one of the Golden Dawn lawmakers and
the local party chief, whose phones authorities want to screen.
Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris said on Friday that
the party planned to sue Dendias for "false accusations" as well
as all TV stations, newspapers and politicians "who defame
Golden Dawn and threaten a legal political party".
The party's emblem resembles a swastika and its members have
been seen giving Nazi salutes but the party rejects the neo-Nazi
label.
A step-by-step approach, beginning with the prosecution of
individual members would be a more adequate way to deal with the
party, government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said.
The government on Thursday passed on to Greece's highest
civilian court a file containing 32 cases of suspected crimes
linked to members of Golden Dawn, including four knife attacks
on immigrants, one of which was fatal.
Judges are expected to investigate whether these incidents
form the pattern of a criminal organisation. According to court
officials, this would not lead to a direct ban of the party but
raise penalties on those who instigated and perpetrated them.