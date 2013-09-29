By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, Sept 29
ATHENS, Sept 29 The leader of Greece's far-right
Golden Dawn party and four more of its lawmakers will make their
pleas against charges of belonging to a criminal organisation on
Oct. 1, after being arrested following the killing of an
anti-fascist rapper.
They spent nine hours with prosecutors overnight and were
taken at 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) back to police headquarters where
they will be held until they appear before an investigating
magistrate on Tuesday to respond to the charges.
The arrest of party leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, party
spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, four other lawmakers and 13 party
members was the biggest mass detention of lawmakers since the
end of Greece's military dictatorship in 1974.
The other suspects will appear in court to make their pleas
on Wednesday, a court official said on condition of anonymity.
The party is being investigated over the stabbing to death
of 34-year-old Pavlos Fissas on Sept. 17, which triggered
outrage and protests across the country.
The party has denied any links to the killing and
Mihaloliakos has warned that Golden Dawn may pull its lawmakers
from parliament if the crackdown does not stop. That could force
several by-elections.
Golden Dawn rose from obscurity to gain 18 seats in
parliament last year on a virulently anti-immigrant agenda and
is Greece's third most popular party, according to opinion
polls. Mihaloliakos is a Holocaust denier, party members have
give Nazi-style salutes and their emblem resembles a swastika.
Members of parliament do not lose their political rights or
seats unless there is a final court ruling against them. But the
government has proposed a law that would block state funding for
parties whose leaders or lawmakers are prosecuted for felonies.
One more lawmaker turned himself in on Sunday. "Long live
Golden Dawn," Golden Dawn MP Christos Pappas shouted as he
entered the Athens police headquarters.
Greek newspapers hailed the arrests, as a victory for
democracy. "Golden Dawn's Holocaust," read the front page of the
leftist Ethnos newspaper. "Democracy is knocking out the
neo-Nazis," read To Vima.