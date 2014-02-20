ATHENS Feb 20 Greek magistrates investigating
the country's Golden Dawn party have asked parliament to lift
the immunity from prosecution of nine of its lawmakers, clearing
the way for criminal charges to be brought against them, court
sources said on Thursday.
Greece's third-most-popular party, Golden Dawn has faced a
government crackdown since September, when an anti-fascist
rapper was fatally stabbed by a party sympathiser. All its
lawmakers deny wrongdoing and say they are the victims of
political persecution.
If parliament votes to lift their immunity, the nine are
likely to be charged with being members or leaders of a criminal
organisation, the sources said. That would mean all 18 of the
party's lawmakers - six of whom are already behind bars pending
trial - would have criminal charges against them.
Greek lawmakers are protected from prosecution and only
parliament can lift their immunity.
What happens to the party and its lawmakers is being closely
watched before elections in May. Party spokesman Ilias
Kasidiaris said the request to lift immunity was ordered by
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's "junta" in a bid to hurt their
election prospects. He said the move would backfire and boost
Golden Dawn's popularity.
"All these traitors, politicians and judges carrying out the
greatest treason against the Greek people, the political system
and our homeland will be severely punished," Kasidiaris told
reporters outside parliament.
In addition to the criminal charges expected against the
nine lawmakers, magistrates are expected to file more charges
against six lawmakers, including Kasidiaris, who already have
other charges pending against them, the court sources said.
That would mean a judge will decide whether they can be held
in custody before trial on the new charges, even though some of
them were conditionally released on earlier charges last year.
Golden Dawn is expected to perform strongly in the May vote
as anger grows at harsh austerity policies and a political elite
blamed for the country's economic crisis. Polls show support for
Kasidiaris, who is running for mayor of Athens, at 10 percent.
Golden Dawn has vowed to contest the local and EU elections
even if its lawmakers are jailed and the party outlawed. It says
it has set up a new party called "National Dawn" that would
contest the polls if Golden Dawn was prevented from doing so.
The government has resisted calls to ban the party, a move
that would require amending the constitution and risks boosting
their popularity further.
Golden Dawn, which sports a swastika-like symbol and whose
supporters have been seen giving Nazi-style salutes, rose from
being a fringe party to entering parliament in elections in
2012. It denies accusations that it is neo-Nazi group behind a
wave of attacks against illegal immigrants.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington and
Larry King)