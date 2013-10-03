ATHENS Oct 3 The leader of Greece's far-right
Golden Dawn party was jailed pending trial on charges of
belonging to a criminal group, a court official told Reuters
early on Thursday.
Golden Dawn leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos appeared before
investigating magistrates and a prosecutor to respond to charges
of founding and participating in a criminal organisation.
Mihaloliakos has denied the charges against him.
The decision to jail the party chief was a boost for Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras' efforts to clamp down on Golden Dawn
after a party sympathiser fatally stabbed an anti-fascism rapper
last month.
Mihaloliakos was arrested on Saturday alongside other party
members as part of the government's efforts of rein in a party
it says is a neo-Nazi criminal gang.