ATHENS Oct 5 Support for Greece's far-right
Golden Dawn party has dropped since its leader was jailed this
week pending trial but it remains the country's third most
popular, scoring higher ratings than in last year's vote, an
opinion poll showed on Saturday.
A survey by pollster ALCO for Sunday's Proto Thema newspaper
showed support for Golden Dawn has fallen to 7.2 percent from
10.8 percent in June this year, still ranking it the country's
third most popular party.
Emerging from obscurity, Golden Dawn entered parliament last
year after winning 6.9 percent of the vote and 18 seats in the
300-seat house.
Earlier this week its leader, Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, five
more lawmakers and dozens of party members were arrested on
charges of belonging to a criminal group.
The country's top court has launched an investigation into
whether Golden Dawn is linked with the killing of an anti-racism
rapper by a party supporter and a spate of attacks on migrants.
Mihaloliakos and two Golden Dawn lawmakers have been jailed
pending trial. Three other party lawmakers were freed with
orders to not leave Greece.
According to survey, 68 percent of Greeks believe Golden
Dawn is a criminal organisation with 66 percent saying they feel
the party is a threat to democracy.
Golden Dawn tapped Greeks' anger at traditional parties over
the country's economic collapse, record unemployment and a rise
in crime.
The party claims it is a victim of a politically-motivated
witch hunt by the government to rob it of votes.
Police have found unlicensed weapons and Nazi memorabilia in
searches of homes of arrested members but the party, whose
emblem resembles a swastika, rejects the neo-Nazi label.
The poll showed Golden Dawn remains more popular that the
once-mighty socialist Pasok party, a junior partner in Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras' coalition government, which ranked
fourth with 7 percent.
The conservative New Democracy party which leads the ruling
coalition ranked first with 25.8 percent followed by the
anti-bailout leftist Syriza party with 24.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by George
Georgiopoulos and Ralph Boulton)