* Lenders starting review of fiscal adjustment, reforms
* Govt wants to ease terms of bailout, promote growth
* EU taskforce urges payout of state arrears
By Deepa Babington and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 3 Greece's new government will
focus on reviving its recession-hit economy without missing
targets under a foreign bailout, a deputy finance minister said
on Tuesday, in a bid to assuage concerns it would renege on
commitments to its lenders.
Athens wants to take advantage of a shift in Europe towards
more growth-oriented measures by tweaking the mix of measures in
the 130-billion-euro rescue, but would not try to change overall
fiscal targets in the plan, Christos Staikouras said.
"The climate is becoming more favourable to changes and
adjustments provided we meet our commitments and work towards
implementing targets," Staikouras, one of two deputy finance
ministers, told a conference.
"The government can make changes, as long as these are in
line with the targets of the program."
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative-led government
took office less than two weeks ago but has already outlined a
wishlist of changes to the bailout - including an additional two
years to eliminate the primary deficit.
The main opposition party SYRIZA, which only narrowly lost
elections last month, wants to tear up the bailout deal.
Greece's foreign lenders - the EU, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund - have warned there is little room
for manoeuvre. They begin a review this week of Greece's
faltering progress in fiscal adjustment and reforms after weeks
of political paralysis during elections in May and June.
The government has argued that a different policy mix is
required due to a deeper than expected recession in Greece which
makes cutting debt even harder.
Staikouras quoted a study by the KEPE think-tank predicting
the Greek economy would contract by 6.7 percent this year, well
above a Bank of Greece forecast for a 5 percent contraction in
2012.
"PLEASANT SURPRISE"
"We have underlined that it is necessary to apply additional
policies to reverse rising unemployment, contain recession and
help the economy recover," Staikouras said.
"A basic aim is the economy's macro-economic adjustment
towards smaller twin deficits."
He added that the government would also try to pay out
arrears of about 6.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) to suppliers
this year. Near-bankrupt Greece has held off on paying suppliers
to avoid running out of money.
The comments came after the head of a special EU taskforce
in Greece told the same conference that the government must
prioritise paying out those arrears to get funds flowing again
to cash-strapped businesses.
"It would be very difficult to really improve the situation
of the Greek economy even with these reforms if the very
difficult situation of access to finance is not tackled," Horst
Reichenbach said. "The first step is to pay the arrears that
have accumulated."
Arrears to suppliers in industries ranging from
pharmaceuticals to construction rose to 6.8 billion euros in the
five months to May, according to data released by the finance
ministry late on Tuesday.
Standing in for Samaras, who is recovering from eye surgery
on June 23, Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told the
conference Greece would earn the support of euro zone partners
fast losing patience with a litany of broken promises and missed
targets.
"With the new tax system and by tackling tax evasion, by
simplifying the business environment and speeding up
privatisation, Greece will show that it is taking steps," said
Hatzidakis. "It will come as a pleasant surprise".