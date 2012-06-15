ATHENS, June 15 The messages are stark - the
prime minister is an IMF puppet, life inside the euro is a death
sentence, don't vote.
With an election just days away that may decide whether
debt-choked Greece stays in the single currency, Greeks are
using graffiti to cover Athens' walls - and sometimes its
historic buildings - with rage.
"It's due to desperation," said Professor Theodosis
Pelegrinis, the Rector of the University of Athens, whose
elegant neoclassical facade has been targeted by graffiti.
"If you have no hope for the future you try to destroy
everything."
Amid widespread disgust at the two parties that have taken
turns ruling Greece since the country's military dictatorship
ended in 1974 - the socialist PASOK and the conservative New
Democracy party - much of the graffiti reflects a lurch to the
extremes of the political fringe.
"Torch the polling booths," screams a line of black graffiti
on the wall of the city's numismatic museum, a stately white and
yellow mansion. "Burn parliament," exhorts another.
Daubed on trees in the central Syntagma square and scrawled
on the leaves of plants beneath the Acropolis, the crudely
spray-painted symbol of the anarchist movement, a black 'A'
enclosed inside a circle, is omnipresent.
Largely ignored by the police who say they have too many
other more serious problems - such as a rise in crime - with
which to contend, the graffiti is a symptom of a society that is
starting to fray at the edges.
In some areas where graffiti sprouts like ivy, packs of
stray dogs lounge in the sun and junkies openly shoot up.
Some of the graffiti is sophisticated, but much of it is
foul-mouthed and unsightly.
Controversially, and to the chagrin of tourists, the facades
of historic edifices have not been spared.
"It's everywhere," said David Grove, a tourist from
Australia, as he and his wife Marilyn took a photograph of a
church on one of the city's main thoroughfares.
"It's unpleasant, hostile and plain vandalism."
A statue of one of Greece's most revered military heroes in
central Athens - Theodoros Kolokotronis - has been given a new
expletive-laden inscription, while the landmark Academy of
Athens, fronted by statues of Plato and Socrates, is coated in
angry red and black graffiti.
"During the 1970s and 1980s there was a lot of clever
graffiti," said Pelegrinis, the university rector, whose
building stands next to the academy. "But nowadays people write
on the walls without saying anything. It's a matter of fashion."
Yet some of the graffiti, etched on buildings that were
going to be pulled down anyway, is admired by locals and the
authorities who believe it entertains and enlivens.
An anonymous Greek who conceals his identity under the
moniker "Bleeps.gr" says he tries to get people to think more
deeply about the country's dire situation.
"I'm interested in reflecting the crisis and how it affects
the life of ordinary people," he said in a phone interview. "I'd
like people to interpret more what is going on."
Among his murals: an image of a bikini-clad peg-legged
prostitute captioned "Greece Next Economic Model", a handcuffed
female representation of Greece in a tomb entitled "The Bail-out
sleep", and a man with a lion's head trapped behind bars called
"Rage in the Constitutional Cage."
Police sources said it was pointless tackling graffiti
because it returned almost as soon as it was erased.
"It's like the marble on Syntagma square," one police source
said. "The protesters rip it up and it gets replaced. But two
weeks later it's torn up again. The city is waiting for
stability to return, before it cleans up."
Though many Greeks say they dislike the graffiti, they argue
it reflects the country's agony.
"The time we live in is aggressive," said Katarina Adam, a
hotel receptionist. "Art expresses life so if we follow that
definition it is reasonable that graffiti is aggressive."
However, if there is one unifying theme in the graffiti it
is despair.
Outside a city hall building in central Athens, someone has
sprayed a symbolic black blindfold upon the eyes of a statue of
Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom.
And in the touristy district of Plaka someone has scribbled
an ironic job ad on a derelict street corner. "Wanted. Dead or
Alive. Greek prime minister. No qualifications or brains
required."