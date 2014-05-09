* Five expressions of interest for grid operator ADMIE
* Chinese, Italian, Belgian operators among suitors -sources
* Athens wants investor to spend 2.5 bln euros on grid
ATHENS, May 9 Greek power grid operator ADMIE
attracted five expressions of interest as the government seeks
to sell a controlling stake, state-controlled power utility PPC
said on Friday.
PPC, which owns ADMIE and will handle the deal, said in a
regulatory statement that "five expressions of interest were
submitted, indicating strong competition and robust
international investor interest".
According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, the
possible suitors include Chinese grid operator China State Grid
Corp. (SGCC), Italy's Terna and Belgium's Elia
.
"The other two expressions of interest have come from a
Canadian investment fund and a company from India," one of the
two sources said on condition of anonymity.
This wide-ranging interest from three continents confirms
the increasing attractiveness of Greek state asset sales after
its bailed-out government returned to the bond markets last
month.
Athens is selling 66 percent of ADMIE, which runs about
11,000 kilometres (7,000 miles) of high-voltage power lines
across the country.
The proceeds will not count towards Greece's privatisation
revenue targets under the terms of its 237 billion euro bailout.
But Athens must carry out the sale to comply with European Union
energy laws that require grid operators to be separate,
stand-alone entities.
CONNECT THE ISLANDS
SGCC bought a 25 percent stake in Portuguese power grid
operator REN two years ago and has said it will invest further
in European utilities if the price is right.
Both Portugal and Greece had to be rescued through
multi-billion-euro bailouts by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
Athens wants ADMIE's buyer to invest 2.5 billion euros to
extend its grid to several islands and lay new connections to
neighbouring countries such as Italy.
Most Greek islands currently lack links to the mainland grid
and therefore depend on polluting, blackout-prone, oil-fired
power stations to provide electricity to the millions of
tourists they attract each summer. Tourism is Greece's biggest
foreign-currency earner.
New power connections abroad would also allow Greece to
boost renewable energy production on its sun-baked, windswept
islands and export it to other countries.
ADMIE's sale is expected to take place later this year, with
the proceeds going to PPC. The buyer will run a regulated
business with a fixed rate of return to recoup its investment.
