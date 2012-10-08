* Says attacks timed with Merkel visit
* "Anonymous" says security for visit like Greek junta
* Trade unions, opposition have called for mass protests
ATHENS, Oct 8 The activist hacker group
Anonymous said it had taken down a number of Greek government
websites on Monday, on the eve of a visit by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel that is likely to be met by angry protests.
Several government websites appeared to go down briefly late
on Monday, including those of the Citizens Protection Ministry,
the police and the Ministry of Justice. A message appeared
saying: "The page cannot be found".
Police could not confirm who was responsible for the attack,
which Anonymous claimed in a series of Tweets on the social
media site Twitter.
In a message posted on YouTube, the group criticised the
huge security operation that police plan for Tuesday to contain
protests against Merkel, comparing the government to the
military junta that ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974.
Trade unions and opposition political parties have called
for mass protests to greet the German chancellor, whom many
Greeks accuse of unfairly forcing them down the path of painful
austerity and driving the country even deeper into recession.
The Greek government is locked in negotiations with its
international lenders on yet more spending cuts to clinch the
next tranche of a 130-billion-euro ($169-billion) bailout saving
the country from bankruptcy.
Anonymous in February claimed a cyber-attack on the Greek
ministry of justice website.