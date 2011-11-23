* Austerity-pinched Greeks curb heating fuel consumption
* Wood stoves become popular alternative
* Wood burning boosts illegal logging, increases pollution
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 23 Once a symbol of poverty,
the lowly wood burning stove is making a stonking comeback among
cash-strapped Greeks horrified by the soaring costs of central
heating as winter begins.
Even the wealthiest Greeks are turning to the kind of basic
heating methods that most people haven't used in decades as an
economic crisis deepens, taxes rise and temperatures drop.
Costas Mitsionis who sells wood-burning stoves at the
central Athens Monastiraki market, rubs his hands with glee as
he talks about the doubled demand for his product. His tiny shop
is bursting at the seams with stoves in all colours and shapes
precariously piled on top of one another almost to the ceiling.
"Business is up 100 percent," said Mitsionis, 42, constantly
interrupted by phone calls from clients. "Everybody is flocking
to buy, poor and rich alike -- this crisis has put the fear of
God into everyone."
In a desperate move to plug its fiscal holes and meet its
budget targets under an EU/IMF bailout, the government has hiked
energy taxes, driving heating oil costs up to 40 percent higher.
In addition, a flurry of taxes due this fall, including a
property levy slapped on electricity bills and a one-off
"solidarity" income tax, means many cash-strapped families are
facing hundreds or even thousands of euros in extra bills in the
first months of winter.
This is when Greeks, most of whom live in apartment
buildings, must pay to fill the diesel-fired boilers for the
building's central heating. Many residents are declining to pay
their share of the heating oil bill, forcing building managers
to cancel or slash orders to a minimum.
"I have switched off the central heating and use nothing but
the stove instead," said Theodora Doukiri, 39, a cleaning lady
in Athens. Her husband was fired from his retail job a few
months ago and the whole family depends on her wages of 1,000
euros a month to make ends meet.
"There's no way I could afford heating oil. Now I'm spending
just 60 euros a month on wood and the house is like an oven,"
she added.
With many following her example, building managers are often
putting central heating on for just 2-3 hours, usually in the
evening, if at all. The rest of the day each family is left to
fend for itself, using electric heaters, air conditioners or
wood stoves to heat their immediate surroundings.
"People used to heat their houses but now they're just
trying to warm their feet," said Mary Lardi, who runs a fuel
supply service to residential customers. "We've been in business
since 1974 and things have never been so bad."
BURNING ISSUE
It's hard to avoid talk of this latest national obsession,
with one web site luring Internet surfers by offering heating
oil coupons as prizes and a recent TV talk show interviewing
Greeks in their 20s on how they manage to live in apartments
without any heating.
For a lot of people, wood seems the most attractive
alternative option for providing cheap heat.
Stoves that can warm 50 square metres of space are on sale
for about 250 euros ($330). Some 1.5 tonnes of firewood, which
can get an average household through three months of winter,
costs about 260 euros, compared with about 1,000 euros for
heating oil over the same period.
"That's a good deal, even rich households in Athens's posh
seaside suburbs have increased orders," said Tasos Mitropoulos,
who runs a firewood business near Athens.
The government also added its own fuel to the wood-burning
fire on Nov 8 when it lifted a ban on the household use of
pellets, a type of wood fuel made from compacted sawdust.
Government officials in northern Greece say foresters are
selling firewood at discount prices to help poor villagers in
remote areas and imports from neighbouring Bulgaria have soared.
But there is also a backlash on environment as increased
wood consumption seems to be boosting illegal logging and
pollution, officials and environmentalists said.
"Police recently arrested five illegal logging squads in
just one swoop," said Costas Voliotis, who lives near Pelion,
central Greece, one of the country's most richly forested
mountains.
Three big cities in the country's colder north, Larisa,
Volos and Thessaloniki, have also reported higher pollution
levels this week and increased smog has been reported in some
parts of Athens.
"We stopped hanging our laundry outside - it's getting dark
from all the soot," said Vassilis Tozios, 36, an accountant who
lives in the working class district of Kolonos.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)