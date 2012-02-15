ATHENS Feb 15 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum said on Wednesday it had not been informed of Iran cutting oil exports to the country but that it was confident of finding alternative sources of fuel if needed.

"The Hellenic Petroleum group will adjust to the new conditions and will cover its crude needs from alternative sources," a company spokesman who declined to be named told Reuters.

Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest refiner, also said it would not face any supply problems.

"There is no problem or issue for us," a company official told Reuters. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)