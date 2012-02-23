ATHENS Feb 23 Greece's biggest refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, reported on Thursday an unexpected profit for the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales from its natural gas and electricity generation units, and despite a slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.

Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 17 million euros, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 1.3 million euro loss.

"Based on 2011 results and the group's performance forecast for 2012, the board has decided to maintain the full-year dividend at 0.45 euros per share," the company said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)