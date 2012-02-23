ATHENS Feb 23 Greece's biggest refiner,
Hellenic Petroleum, reported on Thursday an unexpected
profit for the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales from its
natural gas and electricity generation units, and despite a
slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.
Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil
inventory, stood at 17 million euros, compared with analysts'
average estimate of a 1.3 million euro loss.
"Based on 2011 results and the group's performance forecast
for 2012, the board has decided to maintain the full-year
dividend at 0.45 euros per share," the company said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)