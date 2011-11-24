* Q3 adjusted loss at 17 mln euros vs 17.7 mln euro forecast

* Result weighed by weak refining margins, low sales volume

* Adjusted EBITDA down 15 pct y/y, slightly below forecast

* No change seen in dividend payout rate

* Greek fuel demand down 7 pct YoY, seen falling until late 2012 (Adds comments from CEO)

By Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, Nov 24 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter, hit by falling demand in its austerity-battered home country, adverse currency moves and shutdowns to upgrade Greek production sites.

Its net loss, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 17 million euros ($23 million), broadly in line with analysts' average estimate of a 17.7 million euro loss.

Hellenic runs refineries and gas stations across the Balkans but still derives the biggest part of its profit at home, where fuel consumption has been hit by tax increases to shore up public finances.

Lower refining margins and a slumping fuel market caused adjusted "clean" earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop 15 percent year-on-year to 70 million euros, compared with 74.1 million estimated by analysts.

Two of the company's three Greek refiners effectively did not operate in the third quarter due to weak demand and upgrades. Currency losses of 43 million euros in the third quarter also weighed on results.

Chief Financial Officer Andreas Shiamishis said he did not expect net income for the year to be worse than last year and nor did he expect a significant change in the company's dividend payout ratio.

Chief Executive Officer John Costopoulos said in a conference call with analysts that Greek fuel demand had fallen 7 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year and would likely continue to fall before the economy stabilises, sometime towards the end of 2012.

Hellenic's biggest investment project of over 1.1 billion euros to upgrade its outdated Elefsina unit should be completed by year-end, with the unit beginning commercial operations early in the second quarter of 2012, Costopoulos said.

"The Elefsina refinery upgrade project remains on track for successful and timely delivery and will add significant value to the group in 2012," Costopoulos said in a statement.

Hellenic's rivals said tighter refining margins ate into their profits in the third quarter, adding to fundamental worries about the industry in Europe, which is dogged by overcapacity.

While analysts say Hellenic's high quality flagship refinery at Aspropyrgos should be able to survive the expected shakeout in the sector, broader economic problems in Greece could make it harder for the company to meet its financing needs next year.

To address such concerns, the company said on Thursday it had refinanced 400 million euros of debt to mature in the third quarter of 2013 rather than in the second quarter of 2012.

This lowers the volume of debt maturing in 2012 to 350 million euros, increasing it correspondingly to 1.27 billion in 2013, according to a company presentation. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter, David Cowell and Jane Merriman)