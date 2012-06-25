LONDON, June 25 Greek refiner Hellenic is seeking a 30,000 tonne cargo of jet fuel for delivery between July 5-12 via a tender closing on Tuesday, a tender document showed on Monday.

The refiner has also recently sought diesel for delivery in July.

The latest tender issued by Hellenic was unlikely to attract offers from beyond its small circle of regular suppliers, despite last weekend's pro-euro vote, traders said.

Debt-stricken Greece has been able to avoid a slump in oil refining and fuel shortages because it has been offered open credit financing by global trading houses like Vitol and Glencore.

"This is a big risk, so if you are small, you can't afford to take it," said a distillate products trader.