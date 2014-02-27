ATHENS Feb 27 Greece's Lamda Development said on Thursday it has submitted a binding bid for a key privatisation deal to develop the former Athens airport of Hellenikon.

A senior official at the country's privatisation agency HRADF told Reuters separately on Thursday that only one bid was submitted.

Lamda Development's bid is backed by China's Fosun Group and a real estate company from Abu Dhabi, the company said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)