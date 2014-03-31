BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
ATHENS, March 31 Greece has picked Lamda Development, backed by Chinese and Arab funds, to develop a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.
Lamda Development, backed by China's Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property firm Al Maabar, was the sole bidder for the project. The group improved last week its initial bid for the 99-year property lease by 25 percent, offering 915 million euros ($1.26 billion) for the sale.
HRADF officials had told Reuters that the improved offer was satisfactory and would most likely be accepted by the agency's advisers.
The sale of the 620-hectare property will help Greece meet its privatisation targets set by its international lenders, while the project is expected to create directly and indirectly about 50,000 jobs over 10 years.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28