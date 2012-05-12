* Greek euro exit could be managed technically-ECB's Honohan
* Would be blow to euro zone, not necessarily fatal
* EU's Rehn says Europe loans to Greece generous
TALLINN, May 12 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would damage confidence in the single currency bloc but not
necessarily be fatal, Irish central bank chief and European
Central Bank policymaker Patrick Honohan said on Saturday.
The prospect of a Greek euro exit has arisen after European
countries said Greece cannot get more of the financial aid on
which it is dependent if it does not meet the terms of its
bailout. But parties backing the bailout programme have no
majority in parliament after inconclusive elections last week.
"It (a euro exit) is not imagined in the legislation, in the
treaties, but things can happen that are not imagined in the
treaties," Honohan told a conference in the Estonian capital.
"Technically, it can be managed. It (a Greek exit) would be
a knock to the confidence for the euro area as a whole. So it
would add to the complexity of the operation until things settle
down again. It is not necessarily fatal, but it is not
attractive," he said.
He said everyone was working to avoid such an exit,
including in Greece, and that if anyone thought about such a
development they would view it as "a very unattractive
hypothesis for the rest of the euro area and a rather
destabilising kind of event".
European Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Ollie Rehn said leaving the euro zone would be bad
for Greece and Greek cities and noted that the size of the
bailout had shown European solidarity.
"Greece is getting external aid in terms of loans or debt
relief altogether equal to 177 percent of its GDP: 200 billion
(euros) from the Europeans and the IMF in terms of loans and
about 100 billion (euros) in debt relief from private
creditors," he said.
Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis, whose own country
successfully completed a bailout programme involving austerity
measures equal to more than 10 percent of output, said his
country would not have got any aid if there had been a
parliament majority against the bailout.
"You need to have an exit strategy. That is the point, that
is why the Greeks are frustrated, they don't see an exit
strategy and that is why other countries are frustrated they
also don't see an exit strategy," Dombrovskis added.