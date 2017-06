ATHENS Feb 3 Greece sees its 2011 budget deficit at between 9.1 and 9.4 percent of GDP, somewhat smaller than previously estimated thanks to better-than-expected property tax receipts, a finance ministry source said on Friday.

That number would, however, still be higher than the government's latest official target of 9 percent.

"The numbers aren't final yet but we believe the deficit will come in at between 9.1 and 9.4 percent (of GDP)" said the official who declined to be named.

Greek government officials had previously estimated that the deficit would be above 9.5 percent of GDP.