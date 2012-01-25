ATHENS Jan 25 Greece hopes to complete talks on a debt swap deal with its private creditors as early as this week, a Greek government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Talks on the deal ran into trouble after euro zone ministers rejected the creditors' final offer for a 4 percent coupon on new bonds to be issued by Greece.

Charles Dallara, who negotiates on behalf of Greek private bondholders through his role at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) is due to return to Athens on Thursday to continue talks, spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told reporters.