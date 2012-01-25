ATHENS Jan 25 Greece hopes to complete
talks on a debt swap deal with its private creditors as early as
this week, a Greek government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Talks on the deal ran into trouble after euro zone ministers
rejected the creditors' final offer for a 4 percent coupon on
new bonds to be issued by Greece.
Charles Dallara, who negotiates on behalf of Greek private
bondholders through his role at the Institute of International
Finance (IIF) is due to return to Athens on Thursday to continue
talks, spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told reporters.