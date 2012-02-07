ATHENS Feb 7 A meeting of Greek political
leaders to discuss a 130-billion-euro bailout scheduled for
Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday, a Greek government
official said.
One party official, who declined to named, said the delay
was because the leaders had yet to receive a draft of the
bailout agreement being drawn up by the government and the
country's foreign lenders.
"The reason is that the political leaders will not have the
time to assess the measures in the bailout," the party official
said, adding that they had yet to receive the draft agreement
with just a half hour left before the 1900 GMT scheduled start
of the meeting.