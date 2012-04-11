ATHENS, April 11 Greece will hold a snap general
election on May 6 to decide who will steer the country through
tough austerity, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on
Wednesday.
"The present government has completed its work," Papademos
said in a statement after meeting President Karolos Papoulias.
"The government that will emerge from the May 6 election has a
tough task ahead of it."
The emergency coalition government between the Socialist
PASOK and the conservative New Democracy party secured a 130
billion EU/IMF bailout and a major debt restructuring last month
to avoid the country going bankrupt.
Opinion polls show that neither party would get enough votes
to rule alone and they could cooperate to form a coalition
government. Other parties likely to get seats in parliament
oppose the steep spending cuts required by the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund in return for financial aid.