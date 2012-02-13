* Parliament passes unpopular package of cuts
* Protests turn violent, buildings burn in Athens
* Govt must clarify spending, commit on paper
* World markets gain modestly
By Renee Maltezou and Robin Emmott
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Europe gave Greece
until Wednesday to convince sceptical international creditors
that it would stick to the punishing terms of a
multi-billion-euro rescue package, endorsed by parliament as
rioters torched downtown Athens.
Lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs on
Sunday as the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout
by the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avert a
messy default that would send shockwaves through the euro zone.
Scenes of running battles between police and rioters and
flames engulfing cinemas, shops and banks underscored a sense of
deepening turmoil in the country after more than four years of
recession and two of punishing austerity.
The EU warned on Monday that the consequences of failure
would be "devastating".
It gave the fragile ruling coalition of Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos until Wednesday, when euro zone finance ministers are
expected to meet, to specify how 325 million euros of the 3.3
billion euros demanded in budget savings will be achieved.
By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a
written commitment to implement the terms of the deal, a Greek
government spokesman said, reflecting fatigue among EU leaders
who say they have heard enough broken promises.
The spokesman said Greece would hold an election in April,
when deep public anger over the second round of austerity could
drive voters further to the left and right and test Greece's
commitment to the programme.
Euro zone paymaster Germany said ahead of the vote that it
was losing patience with throwing money into the "bottomless
pit" of Greece's debt crisis. Official reaction from Berlin on
Monday was muted.
"Now we need to wait and see what comes after the
legislation," Economy Minister and deputy Prime Minister Philipp
Roesler said on German television.
"We have taken one step in the right direction but we are
still far from the goal," he said.
Greece needs the international funds before March 20 to meet
debt repayments of 14.5 billion euros.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
a disorderly default would have devastating consequences for
Greek society.
"I am quite confident that the other conditions, including
the identification of concrete measures of 325 million euros,
will be completed by the next meeting of the Eurogroup, which
would then decide on the adoption of the programme," he said.
"SOCIAL EXPLOSION"
The deal provides for a bond swap to ease Greece's debt
burden by cutting the real value of private-sector investors'
bond holdings by some 70 percent.
Sources familiar with the private sector debt talks said the
terms would be announced after euro zone finance ministers meet
on Wednesday, assuming there are no further setbacks.
They will include a new average interest rate of 3.5 percent
for bondholders and an additional warrant linked to Greek
growth, one of the sources said.
"It will be concluded in March," Greek government spokesman
Pantelis Kapsis said of the debt swap deal.
Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday and
bank shares led European stocks higher.
Papademos is likely this week to replace one minister and
five deputies who quit over the rescue bill. He had warned of a
"social explosion" if lawmakers rejected the deal and Greece
defaulted.
But the unrest in the streets, and a voting rebellion by 43
parliamentarians of the ruling coalition, suggested Athens might
already be on the brink.
The riots spread to Greece's second city of Thessaloniki,
towns across the country and the islands of Crete and Corfu. In
all, 150 shops were looted in the capital and 93 buildings set
ablaze, wrecked or seriously damaged.
About 100 people - including 68 police - were wounded and
130 detained.
Athens city authorities said some of the wrecked buildings
were of particular cultural, historic and architectural value.
The Attikon cinema, housed in a neo-classical building
dating from 1870, was left a blackened shell.
"The people yesterday sent a message: Enough is enough! They
can't take it anymore," said Ilias Iliopoulos, general secretary
of public sector union ADEDY.
GROUNDSWELL OF ANGER
The cuts include a 22 percent reduction in the minimum wage
and 150,000 jobs from the public sector workforce by 2015.
Critics on Monday said more austerity would only condemn the
economy to an ever-deepening downward spiral, but Greek
political leaders have offered few alternatives.
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras says the
country should focus more on stimulating growth with tax cuts
and privatisation.
Some ordinary Greeks say they have heard enough threats of
economic armaggedon, and that a messy default can be no worse
than the painful medicine they are currently being made to
swallow.
"Yesterday's vote in the parliament may have saved the
country temporarily from default, but the Greek economy is going
bankrupt and the country's political system is failing," the
head of the Greek Commerce Confederation, Vassilis Korkidis,
said.
The rioters were a minority, but spoke to the groundswell of
anger among Greeks who say their living standards are already
collapsing and more austerity will only deepen their misery.
Unemployment in Greece reached 20.9 percent in November, and
half of young Greeks are jobless.
Samaras is the frontrunner to be the next prime minister,
but will likely have to bargain with other parties to form a
coalition after the April election.
In comments that could further sow doubt in Brussels, he
indicated that Athens might yet try to renegotiate the deal.
"I am calling on you to vote for the new loan agreement
because I want to avoid falling into the abyss, to restore
stability," he told Sunday's parliamentary debate, "so that we
can have the possibility tomorrow to negotiate and change the
policy that is being imposed upon us today."