* Government sails through confidence vote
* Public unrest simmering, union cuts power to Health
Ministry
* Greece set to start talks on debt swap on Thursday
(Adds details, background)
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Nov 16 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos's crisis coalition cleared its first hurdle on
Wednesday by winning a vote of confidence, but faces a Herculean
task keeping fractious parties behind painful reforms needed to
avert national bankruptcy.
The 300-member parliament endorsed by 255 votes a national
unity government that unites bitter rivals from the Socialist
party of fallen premier George Papandreou, the conservative New
Democracy and the far-right LAOS party.
But, in a sign of tensions ahead, New Democracy leader
Antonis Samaras again refused to provide the written guarantee
sought by Brussels to meet the terms of Greece's latest bailout
worth 130 billion euros -- a stance sure to rile creditors.
The stakes for the government of Papademos, who as Bank of
Greece chief presided over his country's entry into the euro
zone in 2002, could not be higher. If Greece defaults, he or his
successor risk presiding over its exit.
"Dealing with Greece's problems will be more difficult if
Greece is not a member of the euro zone," Papademos, a former
vice president of the European Central Bank, told parliament in
a final appeal for support ahead of the vote.
"I'm certain that we will make it if we are united."
The first task of his government is to approve a new budget
of tax hikes and spending cuts that will unblock the next
tranche of financial aid from the EU and IMF worth 8 billion
euros to repay debts due next month.
"We must take more radical measures to deal with the crisis
which include ... boosting the resources and the flexibility of
the EFSF (the EU's bailout fund) and creating a stronger
framework of economic governance in the euro zone," Papademos
said.
Greece's two-year debt saga has morphed into a major crisis
threatening the very existence of the euro. Global equity
markets and the euro slid again on Wednesday after the European
Central Bank failed to stem a bond sell-off in the euro zone by
buying up member states' sovereign debt.
AUTHORITY
European leaders, weary with Greece's failure to deliver on
fiscal targets, have started to speculate openly whether the
country of 11 million people has a future in the euro zone.
Papademos, a quietly-spoken academic economist with no
political experience, must assert his authority over a cabinet
packed with stalwarts from the two main parties that have ruled
Greece in turns for decades as it built up the huge debt load --
totalling 350 billion euros -- that it now cannot repay.
He hopes national pride will trump narrow party interests.
"We need to rescue our country, we need to rectify our
country, we need to restore our country's integrity," Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos, a Socialist, told parliament.
The problems facing Greece were underscored by data released
on Wednesday that showed its austerity-fuelled recession had
driven the budget deficit wider in October, the government
failing to boost revenues despite a batch of unpopular new
taxes.
Divisions threaten to open within the unity cabinet.
Samaras repeated his demand for pro-growth policies to
revive an economy shattered by four years of recession and
reaffirmed his refusal to sign the pledge demanded by the
European Commission, which fears Greek backsliding on reforms.
"If there is something that we all agree on, of course we
will vote for it. But we are making clear we won't approve
anything we disagree with," Samaras told parliament.
The bailout deal commits the government to fight rampant tax
evasion, sell off state companies and cut a famously bloated
public sector.
Both the Socialist PASOK and New Democracy have a tentative
agreement to hold an early election on Feb. 19 and Samaras made
clear on Wednesday he saw the Papademos administration as a
necessary but temporary stopgap.
"Those who try to prolong the mandate and role (of this
government) ... undermine this government, they do not help it.
Those who try to avoid elections by the end of the (first)
quarter do not help the new prime minister," he said.
However, George Karatzaferis, leader of the coalition's far
right LAOS party, disagreed, telling Reuters in an interview he
saw no need for an early election if the government proved
successful.
PROTESTS
Greece has witnessed numerous mass rallies against unpopular
austerity measures, with some protests descending into bloody
clashes between riot police and demonstrators.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to
join an annual rally to mark the Nov. 17 student uprising in
1973 that helped to topple the 1967-74 military junta.
The ranks of students and workers are likely to be swelled
by middle-class Greeks who have diligently paid their taxes and
blame the crisis on corrupt politicians and rich tax evaders.
Underlining the challenges facing Papademos, the GENOP-DEH
union of state-owned utility PPC shut off power to the Health
Ministry for four hours on Wednesday in a symbolic protest
against a deeply unpopular new property tax.
The union has repeatedly refused to cut the power of low
income earners who cannot pay. The tax usually amounts to
hundreds of euros for an ordinary home and the union said the
ministry itself owed 3.8 million euros in unpaid power bills --
a claim denied by the ministry and by the utility.
"We will stop, in any way we can, the cutting of power in
the houses of the poor, the unemployed, the pensioner, the
low-wage earner," GENOP-DEH President Nikos Fotopoulos told NET
TV.
Athens will shortly begin thrashing out a deal with private
bondholders to cut its public debt, sources said, tackling a key
pillar of the bailout plan agreed last month.
The plan envisages chopping Greece's 360-billion-euro debt
load by a third and imposing a 50 percent loss on private
bondholders, but it has been poorly received among Greeks who
fear further waves of painful austerity.
Papademos was due to meet the private sector's lead
negotiator on the deal, Charles Dallara, managing director of
the Institute of International Finance (IIF), in Athens late on
Wednesday, the premier's office said.
Dallara told Reuters in London there was limited room for
flexibility on the terms to ensure it remains a voluntary plan.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle)