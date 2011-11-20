* Coalition party refuses to guarantee bailout terms
* Union threatens strikes over plans for power sector
By Lefteris Papadimas and Michael Winfrey
ATHENS, Nov 20 Greece's new prime minister
headed to Brussels on Sunday to fight for the aid Athens needs
to avoid bankruptcy, even as one of his coalition backers
refused to give a written pledge to support reforms and a public
sector union geared up for strikes.
Lucas Papademos must convince the International Monetary
Fund and the European Union to give Greece the 8 billion euros
it needs to avoid a mid-December default, but the conservative
New Democracy party has refused to meet their most basic demand.
Representatives from the so-called "troika" of the EU, IMF
and European Central Bank wrapped up initial talks with the
conservative party and its partners, the Socialists of fallen
Prime Minister George Papandreou and the far-right LAOS.
But during the visit, New Democracy head Antonis Samaras
refused to give a written guarantee that he would continue to do
whatever it took to meet the terms of the bailout no matter who
wins an election tentatively set for Feb. 19.
According to LAOS party head George Karatzaferis, who met
the troika team on Sunday, the international lenders would not
release Athens' sixth aid installment without the pledge.
"I believe there is no wiggle room at all and we have to
find an arrangement so that the money can be released in time to
cover the country's pressing needs," Karatzaferis told
reporters, adding that he would sign the pledge.
Samaras told the troika officials on Sunday that a verbal
vow not to oppose existing reforms should suffice.
But in what analysts say is a move to distance himself from
painful austerity measures and win votes ahead of the election,
he also said last week he wants to win a full majority so he can
reverse reforms he disagrees with.
Samaras, a Harvard-educated economist, has long opposed the
tax hikes and spending cuts backed by his bitter rival - and
former college roommate - Papandreou, saying pro-growth measures
would be more effective.
That has angered the international community, which has seen
Greece's failure to meet its bailout targets help spread the
crisis to other euro zone states and drive up debt yields in
Italy, France, and even Germany.
According to a source close to the troika, the team was to
depart Athens on Sunday. It is expected to return later to
discuss whether it will release an 8 billion euro tranche of
aid, without which Athens will default in mid-December.
RISKING AID
Along with the December aid tranche, the troika must also
judge whether Greece is worthy of a 130 billion euro bailout
agreed last month to replace the original 110 billion package
that has made up its aid so far.
Papademos, a former vice president at the ECB, was due to
fly to Brussels later on Sunday. He was scheduled to meet the
EU's top leaders, Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman van Rompuy on
Monday, at 1145 GMT and 1500 GMT respectively, according to a
statement by his office.
On Tuesday, the Greek PM will travel to Luxembourg to meet
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker at 0930 GMT.
But Papademos's government faces a number of hurdles on
implementing reforms, including staunch opposition by unions and
an angry population hit by years of austerity measures that have
pushed the country's economy into a fourth year of recession.
On Sunday, the union at Greece's biggest power producer PPC
threatened to call a wave of strikes in opposition to
plans to loosen the firm's grip over Greece's coal reserves.
Under its bailout, Athens needs to lift state-controlled
PPC's de-facto monopoly on the production of lignite coal, the
backbone of the country's power production, and to try to sell
the state's stake in the generator.
But PPC labour Union GENOP said it would launch rolling
strikes if the cabinet tries.
"This government of special interests, which was imposed on
the Greek people against its will, has to know it will have to
overcome many obstacles before it manages to sell off the Greek
people's property," the union said in a statement.
Greek media -- often split along party lines -- were also
divided over Samaras's stance, with the pro-New Democracy weekly
Typos Tis Kyriakis saying he would eventually win a compromise
from Athens' lenders and would not have to back down.
"New Democracy officials are satisfied because Samaras is
winning his fight with the Europeans regarding the written
assurances," the paper wrote.
But the left-leaning Eleftherotypia said Samaras, in trying
to appease a "populist faction" in his party that disagreed with
his moves over the past two weeks to join the coalition, could
endanger next month's aid payment.
"Samaras's refusal to sign this commitment is putting the
... installment in danger and it might undermine all the moves
he has made over the last 15 days," the paper wrote.
