* Greek conservative leader sends letter to lenders
* Letter pledges support for bailout, calls for policy
change
* Central bank: Greece's last chance to stay in euro
* Greek economy will not return to growth till 2013-cenbank
By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 23 Conservative leader Antonis
Samaras offered a written pledge to the EU and IMF on Wednesday
backing Greece's bailout deal, but it was unclear whether his
letter would be enough to satisfy the exasperated lenders and
unblock funds to stave off bankruptcy.
A vital sixth tranche of aid for the debt-choked country has
been held up by his refusal to comply with a European Union
demand for the written commitment supporting the bailout beyond
the life of the current interim coalition government.
With Greece just weeks away from running out of cash,
Samaras sent the letter to the EU and International Monetary
Fund saying he supported new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and
the 130 billion euro bailout agreement.
However, he repeated his call for changing some economic
policies demanded as a condition of the bailout, Greece's second
since last year. "We believe that certain policies have to be
modified, so as to guarantee the programme's success," wrote
Samaras, who heads the New Democracy party.
"This is more so, since according to the latest European
economic forecasts, Greece in 2012 will be the only European
country with five consecutive years in recession," he added.
Wary of flip-flopping by Greece's politicians, the EU and
the IMF had asked party leaders for written commitments to back
austerity policies before doling out the next round of funds.
Former prime minister George Papandreou's Socialists and the
far-right LAOS party have expressed their readiness to sign up.
Samaras, who voted against the original 110-billion-euro
bailout, has criticised the new rescue plan and demanded a
change to the policy mix he says only deepens recession.
The lenders want to ensure that the country sticks to the
terms of the agreement even after the coalition calls early
elections, which have been pencilled in for Feb. 19.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said earlier that he
was hopeful for a quick resolution to an impasse which is also
blocking the sixth, 8 billion euro instalment of Greece's
original bailout which the country desperately needs.
"I am very optimistic, I am certain that all political
forces in the country will do immediately - I am certain within
the day - all that must be done to unblock the (sixth tranche)
procedure," Venizelos told a parliamentary panel.
Underscoring Greece's precarious situation while its
politicians squabble, the central bank painted a dire picture
of a country on the verge of being dragged back several decades
without an "all-out effort" to save it.
The euro zone bailout deal agreed in late October may well
be the "last such opportunity" given to Greece, it said.
HIGH STAKES
"The present juncture is the most critical period in
Greece's post-war history," the Bank of Greece said in an
interim monetary policy report. "What is at stake is whether the
country is to remain within the euro area."
The central bank's warning appeared directed squarely at the
country's politicians and it called on them to restore
confidence in the nation.
Despite this stark warning, credit ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said it expected Greece to remain in the euro zone.
"Our base case scenario is that there will be the same
membership of the euro zone in 12 months' time," the agency's
head of sovereign ratings, David Beers, said in Dublin. "The
notion of Greece benefiting from leaving the euro zone is a
completely misdirected notion."
Economists have long warned that a euro zone exit would
spell disaster for Greece and entail huge consequences for the
rest of the currency bloc.
The initial trigger for the euro zone debt crisis, Greece is
struggling through its fourth year of recession and growing
public anger over relentless waves of austerity measures.
The central bank warned of more pain ahead, predicting the
economy would not return to growth before 2013. Unemployment,
nearing 17 percent this year, could rise further and top 18
percent next year, it said.
Papademos, a technocrat, has promised to implement reforms,
but faces lukewarm support from major political parties and
strident opposition from unions angered by a fresh round of
austerity measures.
On Wednesday, the government delivered a labour reform
sought by lenders when it cut the number of occupations deemed
"arduous". This means hairdressers, hotel maids, taxi drivers
and pastry chefs will no longer be able to retire early.
Fewer than 10 percent of Greece's four million workforce
will now be able to retire before reaching 65 years old.
