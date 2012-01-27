* EU/IMF/ECB list reform measures on which Greek aid depends
* Estimates about 2 bln euro of extra austerity needed
* IIF's Dallara meets Greek PM at 1630 GMT for debt talks
* EU's Rehn predicts debt swap deal within few days
* Geithner calls for higher euro zone firewall
By Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel
ATHENS/DAVOS, Jan 27 The European Union
and IMF want Greece to push through more budget cuts and
implement a series of long-agreed austerity reforms before they
sign off on a new bailout the country needs to avert bankruptcy,
a report obtained by Reuters shows.
All eyes have been on Athens' tortuous debt exchange talks
with its private creditors in recent weeks and a preliminary
deal could be wrapped up by Sunday evening, a Greek government
official said on condition of anonymity.
"We are one step away from completing the PSI (debt swap)
deal," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said, adding that
the country would announce the public offer to its bondholders
by Feb. 15.
EU economic and monetary affairs chief Olli Rehn also
sounded optimistic on the odds of a deal soon, saying an
agreement was "very close" and might be clinched as soon as this
weekend.
The head of a panel of German government economic advisers
joined a growing chorus of voices calling for the European
Central Bank to facilitate a bond swap to lower Athens' debts by
forgoing profits on its Greek bonds.
With or without a deal with private creditors, Greece must
convince its euro zone partners and the International Monetary
Fund that it is doing enough to implement reforms they require
in return for a 130 billion euro bailout package it needs to
avert a chaotic default.
To do so, Greece will have to make extra spending cuts worth
1 percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this year,
according to a preliminary estimate drawn up by the EU and the
IMF in the document outlining the reforms Athens should enact.
Venizelos acknowledged talks with the troika on the bailout
were "tough" and that Greece was in "difficult position" because
it had lost credibility abroad.
"Greece has not only to commit itself, Greece has to
deliver. Not all of the commitments have been fulfilled. That is
one of the critical issues to confidence," German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at the annual World Economic
Forum in Davos.
Also in Davos, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
pressed the euro zone to boost its bailout fund resources to
allow it to shield larger economies such as Italy and Spain.
"Our view is that the only way Europe is going to be
successful in holding this together is for them to bring a
stronger firewall and that is going to demand a bigger
commitment," Geithner told the Forum.
Athens' partners have grown increasingly exasperated with
its repeated fiscal slippages and delays on reforms and want to
see progress before they wrap up Greece's second multi-billion
euro bailout in three years.
Looming elections which could take place as early as April
are distracting politicians and senior officials from enacting
the unpopular austerity reforms, sources close to the talks say.
Greece's partners are worried about whether a new government
would stick to reforms and Schaeuble has said all parties must
commit to the reforms, no matter who wins the election.
That might prove to be complicated. Antonis Samaras, whose
party leads in opinion polls and is part of the coalition
government, opposes any new austerity measures, saying they risk
plunging Greece even further into crisis. He wants elections by
April 8 at the latest.
Far-right leader George Karatzaferis, whose party also
belongs to the coalition government, said on Friday that
Greece's lenders should not push the country too far,
particularly by asking all of its party leaders to commit in
writing to excessive demands.
"No-one should expect a signature of subservience,"
Karatzaferis said in parliament. "Yes, we assume our obligations
but we will not bow to ultimate disgrace."
BUDGET CUTS, PENSION REFORM
Top of the list of measures demanded by the EU, IMF and ECB
in return for aid is passing a supplementary budget with more
cuts to reach fiscal targets in 2012. The troika suggests large
spending cuts in defence and health spending as well as cutting
redundant state entities.
The EU and IMF are pressing Greece to adopt a much-delayed
reform of supplementary pensions, ensure that a plan to replace
only one out of five civil servants leaving the workforce is
enacted and want Greece to finalise the opening up of its many
closed professions such as lawyers and pharmacists, which they
have been demanding for years, the document shows.
They also want the Bank of Greece to complete its assessment
of Greek banks' capital shortfall and they expect the government
to enact legslation to improve wage flexibility and further
liberalise product and service markets, the document says.
The list of measures is not final and could change after
discussions with the Greek authorities, the document says. Top
EU, IMF and ECB inspectors are in Athens to discuss this, with
talks on the new programme expected to go well into next week.
Government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said the government
would try to negotiate on some of the points on the list but
repeated that Athens needed the bailout loan to stay afloat.
Asked if Greece would default without the aid, he told Skai
TV: "It's obvious, if we don't get the loan, how are we going to
find the money?"
Greece's fiscal derailment was plain to see in budget data
published on Friday by the country's statistics agency ELSTAT.
The general government deficit, the key benchmark for fiscal
targets, reached 17.14 billion euros for the first nine months
of the year, ELSTAT said - already just exceeding an initial
17.1 billion euro target for the full year.
The IMF has warned that worsening recession means European
governments or banks need to put more into the rescue effort.
The emerging private sector bond swap deal seems set to
leave a funding gap of 12-15 billion euros to bring Greece's
debt down to a level of 120 percent of annual output regarded by
the IMF as sustainable, EU officials say.
DEBT TALKS
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt and Charles Dallara, the top
negotiator for private creditors, began the latest round of
talks with Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Friday
evening.
"We are very close to a deal, if not today then over the
weekend and preferably in January, not February. We are very
close," Rehn told the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The euro strengthened against the dollar and safe
haven German bond futures fell back after Rehn's comments.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs fell below 2 percent at an
auction in another sign of easing bond market tensions.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
confirmed that private creditors have offered to take losses of
almost 70 percent in the debt swap.
After weeks of wrangling over the coupon, or interest rate,
Greece must pay on the new bonds it will swap for existing debt,
attention has shifted to whether the European Central Bank and
other public creditors have to make a contribution too.
ECB board member Joerg Asmussen rejected the call for the
central bank to take part in the so-called "PSI" deal being
negotiated with private creditors.
"As you know, the abbreviation stands for private sector
involvement. The ECB and the euro system are clearly not
private," Asmussen told Reuters.