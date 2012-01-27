ATHENS Jan 28 Greece and its private
creditors head back to the negotiating table on Saturday to put
together the final pieces of a long-awaited debt swap agreement
needed to avert an unruly default.
After weeks of muddling through round after round of
inconclusive talks, the negotiations appear to be in their final
phase with both sides hoping to secure a preliminary deal before
Monday's summit of euro zone leaders.
The debt swap, in which private creditors are to take a 50
percent cut in the nominal value of their Greek bond holdings in
exchange for cash and new bonds, is a pre-requisite for the
country to secure a 130-billion-euro rescue package.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos told Reuters in an interview
he expects the debt talks to be concluded within days.
"We made significant progress over the last few weeks and in
the last few days in particular. We are trying to conclude the
discussions as quickly as possible. I am quite optimistic an
agreement will be reached in the coming days," he said.
Still, concern has grown that the deal may not do enough to
get the country's debt reduction plan back on track, and that
Greece's European partners will be forced to stump up funds to
cover the shortfall.
Athens also faces problematic talks with the "troika" of
foreign lenders - the European Commission, IMF and European
Central Bank - who have warned it needs to do more to drive
through painful reforms before they dole out any more money.
"There is a lot of work to be done because at the same time
we have the negotiations for the new (bailout) programme," a
Greek finance ministry official said.
"It's all very dense, difficult and crucial. There is
optimism because the country needs to survive and we need to
protect its citizens because they have suffered a lot."
Athens and its creditors have broadly agreed that new bonds
under the swap would probably have a 30-year maturity and a
progressive interest rate. The deal is aimed at chopping 100
billion euros off Greece's crushing 350-billion-euro debt load.
But they have wrangled for weeks over the interest rate
Greece must pay on the new bonds and pressure has grown in
recent days on the European Central Bank and other public
creditors to accept a cut in the value of their Greek bond
holdings like the private sector creditors.
A debt deal must be sealed in about three weeks at the
latest as Greece has to repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on
March 20. Otherwise Greece will sink into an uncontrolled
default that might spread turmoil across the euro zone.
Papademos promised on Friday this would not happen. "Greece
will not default," he said.
Senior euro zone officials have also expressed optimism on
the debt deal, though previous predictions of an imminent
agreement have failed to become reality.
Greece is in its fifth year of recession, with hopes of a
quick exit of the crisis receding rapidly due to squabbling
politicians, rising social anger and an inability to get its
debt load under control.