* Lenders demand more reforms before handing out cash
* Greece refuses to give EU control of national budget
* Euro zone heads to discuss debt swap at EU summit
By George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Jan 29 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos met leaders of political parties in his coalition on
Sunday to persuade them to back painful reforms demanded by the
near-bankrupt country's foreign lenders.
Now that Greece is close to clinching a long-awaited debt
swap deal with private bondholders, attention is shifting to
difficult talks with lenders who want new austerity measures
before they hand over funds from a 130 billion euro bailout.
But the mix of spending cuts and reforms to reshape the
economy risk heaping more misery on austerity-weary Greeks in
the short term and few politicians want to be associated with
them as they gear up for elections expected as early as April.
"This is a crucial day. We must all show strength and
seriousness," George Karatzaferis, leader of the far-right LAOS
party that is one of three parties in Papademos's government,
told reporters before entering talks at the premier's office.
Karatzaferis, whose party's ratings have slipped in opinion
polls since December, in recent weeks has stepped up threats to
quit the coalition citing a lack of cohesion between partners
that include the Socialist PASOK and conservative New Democracy
parties.
Underscoring the struggle Papademos faces in implementing
reforms, Greece's parliament last week voted against extending
pharmacy hours soon after officials from the troika of lenders
-- the European Central Bank, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund -- arrived in town to discuss the
bailout.
They have demanded Greece make extra spending cuts worth 1
percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this year,
including slashing defence and health spending as well as
cutting redundant state entities.
But Greece's European partners are increasingly worried the
country no longer has the will or ability to push through
change.
European paymaster Germany is pushing for Athens to
relinquish control over its budget policy to European
institutions as part of discussions over a second rescue
package, a European source told Reuters.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos reacted angrily to the
suggestion on Sunday, saying Greece was perfectly capable of
making good on its promises.
"Anyone who puts a nation before the dilemma of 'economic
assistance or national dignity' ignores some key historical
lessons," Venizelos said in a statement before heading to
Brussels for a European Union summit on Monday.
BOND SWAP PROGRESS
Euro zone leaders at the summit will have the chance to
discuss Greece's debt swap deal, which both sides late on
Saturday said was close to being finalized after months of
negotiation.
Under the swap, private creditors take a 50 percent cut in
the nominal value of their Greek holdings in exchange for cash
and new bonds. Their actual losses are expected to be much
higher depending on the coupon, or interest rate, involved.
Both sides said the deal was along the lines of a proposal
made by Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, suggesting creditors had accepted his demand for a
coupon of less than 4 percent. That would result in actual
losses of close to 70 percent for creditors on their holdings.
Two sources close to the talks said elements of a deal were
largely in place with a coupon of below 4 percent, but that a
final agreement could not be clinched until euro zone finance
ministers signed off on the plan.
The talks had earlier run into trouble over the coupon and
whether the ECB and other public creditors must also take losses
on their holdings.
Negotiations were further complicated by hedge funds that
have built up positions in Greek bonds and who now either want
the country to go under so that insurance against the debt could
be paid out or hope for payment in full by holding out.
Greece has responded by threatening to enforce losses on
investors who do not voluntarily sign up to the swap.
A deal, aimed at chopping 100 billion euros off Greece's
debt load, must be sealed in about three weeks at the latest as
Greece has to repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on March 20.
Without a deal and a subsquent release of funds from the
bailout plan, Greece would sink into an uncontrolled default
that risks spreading turmoil across the euro zone.