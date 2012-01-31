ATHENS Jan 31 Near-bankrupt Greece
struggled on with its foreign lenders on Tuesday to show them it
can ram through spending cuts and labour reform in exchange for
a crucial debt swap deal and a 130 billion euro bailout package
needed to avoid an unruly default.
It is under pressure in talks to do more itself to help
bridge a funding shortfall driven by a worsening economic
climate and its previous reform plan having veered off track.
On top of biting austerity measures already taken that
regularly bring droves of angry protesters onto the streets,
Greece's lenders have demanded it make extra spending cuts worth
1 percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this year,
including big cuts in defence and health spending.
A senior Greek banker said a deal with private bondholders
to restructure 200 billion euros of Greek debt is largely in
place after months of negotiating, but that a final accord is on
hold until Athens can show it is serious about tackling reforms.
"The debt swap agreement is ready, but it will not be
announced before the end of the week and until the government
has made certain commitments on reforms, labour issues and the
pension system," said the banker, who declined to be named.
"By delaying the debt swap, European partners are putting
pressure on the government and political leaders to make certain
commitments."
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos earlier on Tuesday confirmed
that Athens was aiming for a definitive agreement on the debt
swap by the end of this week -- roughly the same time it expects
to conclude talks with lenders in Athens on its second bailout.
Papademos acknowledged that the main sticking points in
talks with the so-called "troika" of foreign lenders - the
European Central Bank, the EU and the International Monetary
Fund -- revolved around spending cuts and labour reform.
Talks with the troika have struggled over further cuts in
labour costs in the private sector, which Athens has resisted
over fears they could deepen a brutal recession and impose
additional hardship on the poor, Greek officials say.
The prospect of elections as early as April has further
complicated the talks, with political leaders in Papademos'
national unity coalition eager to distance themselves from any
cuts that herald more pain for ordinary Greeks.
Increasingly exasperated by Athens' failure to live up to
pledges on the reform front, European partners have demanded all
Greek parties commit to measures agreed under the bailout
irrespective of who wins the next elections.
A German minister went so far as to call for Athens to
surrender control of its budget policy to outside institutions
if it could not implement reforms, though Berlin has toned down
the debate after an indignant reaction from Greek officials.
Underscoring the stakes involved, ECB Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said whether Greece stays in the euro zone
depended on its ability to push through a series of measures.
"I hoped that these measures will be implemented but one
cannot probably be absolutely sure," Nowotny told Austrian radio
station ORF.
DEBT SWAP END-GAME
Finance Minister Evangelos Venezelos was expected to comment
on the status of the twin negotiations after he and other Greek
officials return to Athens from the European Union summit in
Brussels on Tuesday.
At the summit, Papademos gave a broad outline of where
things stand to all 27 heads of state, before heading off to
talks with senior European officials.
Sources familiar with the matter said euro zone leaders were
not asked to give an outright approval or rejection of the deal
since that is expected to occur only after a comprehensive
agreement is struck on both the debt swap and the bailout.
As part of the swap, banks and insurers would take a 50
percent writedown on the notional value of the Greek debt they
hold, easing Athens' debt load by 100 billion euros.
Their actual losses on the holdings are expected to be
closer to 70 percent, however, based on an average coupon of
under 4 percent, a level the two sides have converged on after
several rounds of talks, the senior Greek banker said.
Still, previous declarations of an imminent deal have failed
to come to fruition and one senior Greek official cautioned:
"Not everything has been agreed yet."
The talks had been complicated by hedge funds that built up
positions in Greek bonds, as they hoped the country would go
under so that insurance against the debt could be paid out, or
that they would be paid in full by holding out.
Greece has responded by threatening to enforce losses on
investors who do not voluntarily sign up to the swap.
Time is running short for Greece, which needs to wrap up
both set of talks by mid-February at the latest to ensure it
gets money in time to avoid a chaotic default when 14.5 billion
euros of bond redemptions fall due in March.
Without a deal and a subsequent release of funds from the
bailout plan, Greece would sink into an uncontrolled default
that risks spreading turmoil across the euro zone and tipping
the global economy back into recession.