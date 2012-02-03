ATHENS Feb 3 Greece's government
struggled on Friday to agree tough labour reform that appeases
both wary political leaders and irate lenders faced with a
rising bill to save the country from bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is under pressure to wrap up
parallel talks on a debt swap with private bondholders and
negotiations with lenders on a 130-billion-euro bailout to avert
a chaotic default when bond redemptions come due next month.
Athens has repeatedly said the talks are in their final
stage but has failed to secure either deal after weeks of
wrangling, largely on concern that the rescue plan will not do
enough to bring Greece's debt burden under control.
Euro zone governments may now have to cough up an additional
15 billion euros to the 130 billion euros agreed in October
because of funds needed to recapitalise tottering Greek banks,
European Union sources said.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos met officials from the
so-called troika of foreign lenders on Friday in a bid to agree
details on wage cuts and bank recapitalisation before they are
presented them to political leaders for approval on Saturday.
"We are having difficult negotiations and have difficult
decisions to take," said Greek government spokesman Pantelis
Kapsis. "We have to deal with political issues which are open
and difficult."
Greece had been expected to conclude both sets of talks
before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday,
though Berlin has suggested the meeting will be put off until
all elements of the rescue plan are secured.
The lack of agreement offers little respite for investors
fretting that failure to strike a deal quickly will trigger a
messy default that in turn sows panic across financial markets
and pushes the global economy back into a recession.
A bond swap, under which banks and insurers take real losses
of about 70 percent on Greek debt they hold, is largely in place
but yet to be sealed over concerns that public creditors like
the European Central Bank will have also have to chip in.
Greece's foreign lenders, on the other hand, have yet to
sign off on the entire bailout on doubts over Athens' commitment
to reforming the Greek economy to make it more competitive.
ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS
Once Athens nails down details on reforms with lenders,
Papademos faces the tricky task of convincing the three party
chiefs in his coalition to back the unpopular reforms just a few
months before the country heads to elections.
He is expected to convene a meeting of the socialist,
conservative and far-right leaders in his coalition on Saturday
to persuade them that Athens will have no choice but to default
if they fail to approve the reforms.
Kapsis, the government spokesman, suggested Papademos would
try to offer alternative proposals to the party chiefs in a bid
to win their backing, though he warned each one would entail
pain for Greeks reeling from wave after wave of austerity.
"It' not all black and white. There are packages of
solutions with alternatives," said Kapsis.
"No matter what decision we take it will have a cost."
To reduce labour costs, the troika of European Central Bank,
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders want
Greece to make holiday bonuses in the private sector optional
and cut the minimum monthly wage set at about 750 euros now.
In a sign that implementing the reforms will be difficult
even with political approval, Greek employers and unions said
further salary cuts were non-negotiable and instead proposed
reducing taxes and social contributions.
The main private sector union GSEE also rejected employers'
proposal for a wage freeze in 2012 and 2013.
"Competitiveness on a national level is affected more by
factors like bureaucracy -- which is fed by complex regulation,
state intervention, the tax system, corruption and anti-business
mentality rather than wage costs," the employers and unions said
in the joint letter to Papademos on Friday.
In a rare bright spot for Athens, a finance ministry
official on Friday said Greece's 2011 budget deficit will be
smaller than expected at between 9.1 and 9.4 percent of GDP,
thanks to an emergency property tax.
That is still above initial EU/IMF targets but might help
Athens persuade its lenders that it will implement long-delayed
reforms and slash spending further. Athens had previously
estimated the deficit would be above 9.5 percent of GDP.
Greece is in its fifth year of recession, with anger
bubbling over rising unemployment, tax hikes and austerity
measures imposed by lenders.