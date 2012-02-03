By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Feb 3 Greece is still struggling
to overcome "crucial" issues before it can secure a
130-billion-euro bailout package needed to avert a messy
bankruptcy, the country's finance minister said.
After marathon negotiations on Friday to agree tough labour
reforms that would appease both wary political leaders and irate
lenders faced with a rising bill to save the country from
bankruptcy, Athens said more work was needed to seal a deal.
"After 12 hours of tough negotiations, we have solved many
issues but other crucial issues are still open," Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.
A long-delayed bond-swap with private bondholders is now the
"easier" part of talks to save Greece from bankruptcy, he said.
Greece is under growing pressure to wrap up talks on the
bailout and a bond swap to avert a chaotic default, but hopes of
an imminent deal faded after euro zone finance ministers put off
a meeting expected on Monday to finalise the rescue.
The ministers now plan to hold a conference call at 1230 GMT
on Saturday to discuss Greece, ahead of a meeting in person on
Wednesday, Venizelos said.
Greek officials will resume talks on remaining issues with
the so-called troika of foreign lenders on Saturday before the
reforms -- the price for bailout funds -- are presented to
political leaders for approval later in the day, he said.
Athens has repeatedly said the talks on both the bond swap
and the bailout are in their final stage but has failed to
secure either deal after weeks of wrangling, largely over
concern that the rescue plan will not do enough to bring
Greece's debt burden under control.
Euro zone governments may now have to cough up an extra 15
billion euros in addition to the 130 billion euros agreed in
October because of funds needed to recapitalise tottering Greek
banks, European Union sources said.
"We are having difficult negotiations and have difficult
decisions to take," said Greek government spokesman Pantelis
Kapsis. "We have to deal with political issues which are open
and difficult."
NOT BLACK OR WHITE
Without a deal on the bond swap and bailout, Athens risks
default when 14.5 billion euros of bonds fall due in March.
Investors fear this could in turn sow panic across financial
markets and push the global economy back into recession.
A bond swap, under which banks and insurers take real losses
of about 70 percent on Greek debt they hold, is largely in place
but yet to be sealed over concerns that public creditors like
the European Central Bank will have also have to chip in.
Representatives for the banks and insurers will be back in
Athens to continue talks over the weekend, said the Institute of
International Finance, which negotiates on their behalf.
Greece's foreign lenders, on the other hand, have yet to
sign off on the entire bailout on doubts over Athens' commitment
to reforming the Greek economy to make it more competitive.
Once Athens nails down details on reforms with lenders,
Papademos faces the tricky task of convincing the three party
chiefs in his coalition to back the unpopular reforms just a few
months before the country heads to the polls.
A senior Greek government official dismissed reports that
Papademos is considering resigning if he fails to convince them,
saying: "There is no such thing. No such issue has come up."
Papademos is expected to convene a meeting of the socialist,
conservative and far-right leaders in his coalition on Saturday
to persuade them that Athens will have no choice but to default
if they fail to approve the reforms.
Kapsis, the government spokesman, suggested Papademos would
try to offer alternative proposals to the party chiefs in a bid
to win their backing, though he warned each one would entail
pain for Greeks reeling from wave after wave of austerity.
"It's not all black and white. There are packages of
solutions with alternatives," said Kapsis.
"No matter what decision we take it will have a cost."
SERIOUS EFFORTS
To reduce labour costs, the troika of European Central Bank,
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders want
Greece to make holiday bonuses in the private sector optional
and cut the minimum monthly wage, set now at about 750 euros.
The conservative New Democracy party and the far-right LAOS
party have long opposed both demands and on Friday reiterated
that they would not back down from their stance.
Stepping up the pressure, the Dutch finance minister said
Athens would not get money until it offered proof of its
commitment to reform.
"The IMF rightly demands a reduction in the minimum wage and
a substantial reduction in the number of civil servants,"
Jan-Kees de Jager said on his blog after meeting counterparts
from other AAA-rated euro zone nations Germany, Finland and
Luxembourg.
"We will not agree to a second bailout until Greece has made
serious efforts to do this."
In a sign that implementing the reforms will be difficult
even with political approval, Greek employers and unions said
further salary cuts were non-negotiable and instead proposed
reducing taxes and social contributions.
The main private sector union GSEE also rejected employers'
proposal for a wage freeze in 2012 and 2013.
"Competitiveness on a national level is affected more by
factors like bureaucracy - which is fed by complex regulation,
state intervention, the tax system, corruption and anti-business
mentality rather than wage costs," the employers and unions said
in the joint letter to Papademos on Friday.
In a rare bright spot for Athens, a finance ministry
official on Friday said Greece's 2011 budget deficit will be
smaller than expected at between 9.1 and 9.4 percent of GDP,
thanks to an emergency property tax.
That is still above initial EU/IMF targets but might help
Athens persuade its lenders that it will implement long-delayed
reforms and slash spending further. Athens had previously
estimated the deficit would be above 9.5 percent of GDP.
Greece is in its fifth year of recession, with anger
bubbling over rising unemployment, tax hikes and austerity
measures imposed by lenders.