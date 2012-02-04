By George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Feb 4 Greece has just one day left
to strike a deal with impatient lenders and reluctant political
party leaders on a 130 billion rescue plan before the country is
pushed towards a chaotic default, its finance minister warned on
Saturday.
Athens has wrangled without success for weeks with lenders
and private bondholders on the bailout package and a bond swap
plan, putting itself dangerously close to bankruptcy as 14.5
billion euros of debt falls due in mid-March.
The talks have been held up largely on concern that the
rescue plan may not be enough to bring Greece's debt back to a
sustainable level, and fears that Athens lacks the will or
ability to ram through reforms demanded in exchange for aid.
In an apparent warning to Greek political leaders opposing
key reforms, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the
patience of European partners and the International Monetary
Fund footing the bill for Greece's bailout was wearing thin.
"There is great impatience and great pressure not only from
the three institutions that make up the troika but also from
euro zone member states," Venizelos said after what he called a
"very difficult" conference call with euro zone counterparts.
"The moment is very crucial. Everything should be concluded
by tomorrow night. We are on a knife-edge," he told reporters.
Athens had made progress by agreeing a plan to recapitalise
Greek banks and details on privatisation, he said. A senior
banker told Reuters the recapitalisaion would occur mainly via
common shares with restricted voting rights.
But far bigger sticking points on wages and spending cuts
remain unresolved, and Venizelos warned that the stakes were
rising as time ran out. "The distance between the successful
completion of the procedures and an impasse which could happen
by accident or because of a misunderstanding is very small."
Technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was due to
continue talks with lenders on Saturday in a bid to clinch
agreement before calling in the socialist, conservative and
far-right party leaders in his coalition to seek their blessing.
That meeting of party chiefs, initially scheduled for
Saturday, has now been put off until early Sunday afternoon, a
government source said.
NOT BACKING DOWN
Athens' talks with its international lenders have stumbled
over their demands, which include cutting labour costs by axing
holiday bonuses and lowering the minimum wage - proposals
vehemently opposed by Greek political party chiefs.
Greek officials have described the negotiations as tough,
with the troika of European Central Bank, European Union and IMF
lenders unwilling to yield an inch from their demands. Marathon
negotiations ended without a deal on Friday.
"The troika is not backing down on wages, holiday bonuses
and supplementary pensions," a Greek government official said.
"None of these issues have been resolved. They are all open
and the onus is on political leaders."
The talks have moved slowly also because the troika wants
agreement on all parts of the complex Greek rescue deal before
signing off on the bailout, a source close to the talks said.
That includes reforms and spending cuts, pledges by
political leaders to back the reforms, as well as the debt swap
and any other initiative -- including any taken by public
creditors like the ECB -- that would bring Greece's debt down to
the targeted 120 pct of GDP level by 2020, the source said.
European Union sources say euro zone governments may now
have to cough up an extra 15 billion euros on top of the 130
billion already agreed.
Athens also wants public creditors like the ECB to take part
in the bond swap deal, under which banks and insurers will take
real losses of about 70 percent on the Greek debt they hold in a
bid to ease Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros.
Ta Nea newspaper reported that the debt swap would now cut
Greece's debt by 170 billion euros after including a 23 billion
euro contribution from public creditors including the ECB.
The bond swap talks were now the easier part of the overall
process to save Greece, Venizelos said earlier. Representatives
for the banks and insurers were expected to continue talks in
Athens over the weekend.
"EVERY COMMA"
Increasingly frustrated with Athens' inability to enact the
reforms needed to reshape the recession-hit Greek economy,
foreign lenders have demanded proof of the country's commitment
to spending cuts before doling out any more funds.
They have demanded extra spending cuts worth about 1 percent
of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this year, including
big cuts in defence and health spending.
They want all Greek political leaders - who are keen not to
be linked directly with the painful reforms as they gear up for
elections expected in April - to endorse the measures,
irrespective of the outcome at the polls.
"Greek political leaders must offer their commitment to the
programme," said a source close to the lenders.
"No more loans will be approved if they don't."
In the latest sign that coaxing political leaders into
backing the reforms will be anything but easy, the leader of the
far-right LAOS party, George Karatzaferis, rejected Venizelos'
"ultimatum" to strike a deal by Sunday.
"We must go through every letter, every comma of the
lenders' proposals and see whether they help the country and
boost growth," he said at a Greek ceremony to celebrate the new
year. "If the bailout doesn't suit us, we will not accept it."
At the traditional "pie-cutting" ceremony, Karatzaferis also
gave away drachma coins to fondly recall Greece's pre-euro days
-- a return to which many Greeks fear.
With Greece in its fifth year of recession, ordinary Greeks
are seething as round after round of austerity is imposed on
them as the price for saving the country from default.
About 2,000 demonstrators clad in black, some hooded or
wearing helmets, waved red flags, beat drums and chanted "Burn
parliament" as they marched to protest over austerity measures
and the politicians they blame for the country's crisis.
Dozens of leftist protesters also held a demonstration
outside the prime minister's office. About two dozen hooded
protesters threw stones at the Greek president's residence in
central Athens before fleeing, police said.