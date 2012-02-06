* Talks with EU/IMF "very tough and difficult", official
says
* Unions call 24-hour strike against more austerity
* Wage, spending cuts remain key sticking points
* Frustration reaches breaking point in euro zone
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Feb 6 Greece's coalition parties
must tell the European Union on Monday whether they accept the
painful terms of a new bailout deal to avoid a messy default
that could threaten the country's future in the euro zone.
Political leaders must agree on unresolved problems -
including labour market change and shoring up domestic banks -
to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue Greece
needs by March or risk inflaming tempers in the European Union
over what is seen as its dithering on implementing reforms.
A socialist party spokesman said leaders of the three
coalition parties - who may face anger in parliamentary polls as
soon as April - must respond by noon (1000 GMT) on Monday. A
meeting of political leaders would follow later in the day.
Technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said after five
hours of talks on Sunday that party chiefs had agreed measures
including wage cuts and other reforms as part of spending cuts
worth 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.
But PASOK spokesman Panos Beglitis said a number of major
issues demanded by the "Troika", representing Greece's EU,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders,
remained unresolved.
"There are two big issues left - labour and banks ... those
have been left for tomorrow," Beglitis said.
Domestic banks are up to their necks in junk Greek
government bonds now worth a fraction of their face value and
two parties - the conservative New Democracy and the far-right
LAOS party - have opposed any further spending cuts.
The euro shed 0.4 percent in early Asian trade to $1.3105
, having fallen as far as $1.3075 in thin early trade over
worries the whole rescue scheme could flop.
Talks on the Greece's second bailout since 2010 - and an
accompanying deal to ease its huge debt burden via its private
creditors accepting deep losses on the bonds they hold - have
dragged on for weeks.
"Things are very tough and difficult," a Greek government
official said, requesting anonymity.
Now the parties - PASOK, New Democracy and LAOS - must
respond to a working group of senior euro zone finance ministry
officials who are preparing for a meeting of their ministers
later in the week.
"The political leaders must give their response in principle
by noon tomorrow (to Papademos), so that it can be taken to the
Euro Working Group in Brussels," Beglitis said.
BIG ISSUES
Beglitis made clear the leaders of the three parties had
much to negotiate as the deadline nears, and must respond to the
proposals by noon (1000 GMT).
Greek newspapers Ta Nea and Imerisia wrote on
Monday, without naming their sources, that holiday bonuses in
the private sector would be maintained but that the minimum wage
would likely be cut to 600 euros from about 750 euros.
Ta Nea added that the European Union and IMF were also
pushing for a 35 percent cut in supplementary pensions, another
sticking point in the talks.
By late on Sunday, no meeting of the Euro Working Group had
been formally scheduled for Monday but it could hold a
conference call or schedule a face-to-face meeting at short
notice, depending on the outcome of talks in Athens.
Greeks have been worn down by a deep recession, now in its
fifth year, and wave after wave of austerity measures imposed
under the first international bailout in 2010.
Alarmed by the prospect of yet more budget cuts, Greece's
two main trade unions said they would call a 24-hour strike for
Tuesday in protest against policies which they say have only
driven the economy into a downward spiral.
"Despite our sacrifices and despite admitting that the
policy mix is wrong, they still ask for more austerity," Ilias
Iliopoulos, secretary general of public sector union ADEDY, told
Reuters.
ADEDY and its private sector sister union GSEE, which will
join Tuesday's strike, represent about 2 million workers or
roughly half the country's workforce.
Leftist and communist-affiliated groups will rally around
1600 GMT on Monday to march to parliament.
KNIFE EDGE
With Greece facing 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments in
March, a bill it cannot meet without further bailout funds, the
stakes could not be higher.
Greek officials have emerged increasingly despondent after
each round of talks, complaining that the ECB, European
Commission and IMF troika was refusing to yield on demands to
cut the minimum wage level, axe holiday bonuses and fire public
sector workers.
New Democracy and LAOS in particular have staunchly opposed
further wage and spending cuts, arguing they risk pushing Greece
into an even deeper recession and imposing more pain on Greeks.
Papademos, a former central banker, said progress had been
made during Sunday's five hours of negotiations with New
Democracy chief Antonis Samaras, PASOK head George Papandreou
and LAOS leader George Karatzaferis.
The budget cuts worth 1.5 percent of GDP this year appeared
to be more than the troika wanted initially although with the
Greek economy on a downward trajectory that is a moving target.
Greece's lenders initially demanded spending cuts worth
about 1 percent of GDP - or just above 2 billion euros - this
year, and say all political leaders must endorse the cuts
irrespective of the outcome of the elections.
Papademos said the measures to cut wages and non-labour
costs aimed to make the Greek economy more competitive, but he
gave few details.
The slow progress in Athens has angered Greece's European
partners. Euro zone officials say finance ministers told Greece
on Saturday it could not go ahead with an agreed deal to
restructure privately held debt until it guaranteed it would
implement reforms.
"There is a great sense of frustration that they are
dragging their feet," one euro zone official said.