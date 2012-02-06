* Greek leaders baulking at pay and spending cuts
* Merkel says time is of the essence
* Paperwork snag delays party talks - source
* Merkel, Sarkozy want escrow account for interest
By Lefteris Papadimas and Daniel Flynn
ATHENS/PARIS, Feb 6 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on
accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but the
country's political leaders responded by delaying their decision
for yet another day.
Failure to strike a deal to secure the 130 billion euro
($170 billion) rescue - much of which Germany will fund - risks
pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default which could threaten
its future in the euro zone.
EU officials say the full package must be agreed with Greece
and approved by the euro zone, ECB and IMF before Feb. 15 to
allow time for complex legal procedures involved in the bond
swap to be completed in time for a March 20 bond redemption. In
some euro zone countries, including Germany and Finland,
parliamentary approval is required to raise the bailout money.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, who met the
lenders for another round of talks to reach compromise on wage,
pension and job cuts, warned the stakes were rising as time ran
out.
"A failure of the negotiations, a failure of the programme
or a default by the country means even greater sacrifices," he
said. "Unfortunately, the negotiations are so tough that as soon
as one chapter ends another one opens."
Speaking in Paris, Merkel expressed the exasperation
spreading among euro zone leaders at seemingly endless arguing
in Athens that has yet to produce a definitive acceptance of the
austerity and reform conditions demanded by the lenders.
"I honestly can't understand how additional days will help.
Time is of the essence. A lot is at stake for the entire euro
zone," she told a news conference with President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
But leaders of the three parties in the coalition government
appeared to need at least one additional day.
The office of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, a former
central banker who heads a government of politicians, said a
meeting of leaders from the conservative, socialist and
far-right parties due on Monday had been postponed to Tuesday.
A statement issued shortly after Merkel spoke gave no reason
for the delay but said Papademos would hold further talks with
the "troika" of lenders - the European Commission, European
Central Bank and IMF - later on Monday.
The party leaders, positioning themselves for a likely
general election in April, have baulked at accepting another
package of deeply unpopular wage and pension reductions, job
cuts and tougher tax enforcement measures.
Papademos said after five hours of talks on Sunday that
party chiefs had agreed spending cuts worth 1.5 percent of gross
domestic product - or about 3 billion euros - but offered little
concrete detail.
A government official who took part in the talks with
lenders said the two sides had been able to find agreement on
the bulk of savings, but needed to still draw up measures worth
600 million euros.
PATIENCE WEARING THIN
Merkel made clear that her patience was wearing thin on a
deal that affects not only Greece but the wider currency bloc,
which fears that a default would hit much larger economies such
as Spain and Italy.
In a fresh sign of mistrust, the German leader said she and
Sarkozy agreed Greece should deposit revenue to meet future
interest payments in a special escrow account to guarantee that
creditors were paid consistently.
"We want Greece to stay in the euro," she said. But she
added: "I want to make clear once again that there can be no
deal if the troika proposals are not implemented. They are on
the table ... Something needs to happen quickly."
"A lot is at stake for the entire euro zone," added Merkel,
whose country is Europe's main paymaster.
This sense of urgency seemed to be weaker in Athens.
Greeks watched the events with the same angry exasperation
they have shown throughout the nation's nearly three-year
crisis, mixed with fear of the consequences of leaving the euro.
"We must stay in the euro, but I want politicians to pay, I
want them to feel the austerity," said Chryssa Karatza, a
65-year-old public sector pensioner and mother of two.
Karatza lives on a 1,000-euro monthly pension and takes care
of her grandchild as her 42-year-old daughter works long hours
to make ends meet. But with unemployment near a record high at
18.2 percent in October, she fears the worst for her daughter.
"I dread the moment when she comes home and says she was
fired," Karatza said.
The troika wants 15,000 public sector jobs cut by the end of
this year, as part of a 150,000-job reduction by the end of
2015, public administration minister Dimitris Reppas said.
The PASOK socialist party held Germany responsible for much
of Greece's suffering.
"The problem today is the depressing imposition of Germany's
strategy on the euro zone," party spokesman Panos Beglitis told
Real FM radio. "Nobody is listening to us. We are lonely."
In Brussels, the European Commission defended the troika's
demand for a cut in the minimum wage.
Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said the Greek minimum
wage averaged 871 euros a month, compared with 748 euros in
Spain, which is not under an EU/IMF rescue programme, and 566
euros in Portugal, which has received a bailout.
One government official said the entire Greek side had to
agree terms of the rescue, which would be the second for Athens
since 2010, with international lenders before the next meeting
of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.
No date has yet been set for the Eurogroup meeting, and the
Commission spokesman said it would be held only when Greece had
made its commitments to the deal.
Leaders of the PASOK socialist party, the conservative New
Democracy and the far-right LAOS party still have to agree on
unresolved problems.
These include labour market reform and shoring up domestic
banks. Greece needs the bailout money by mid-March to meet big
debt repayments but tempers are rising in the European Union
over what it sees as Greek dithering on implementing reforms.
WORN DOWN
Greeks have been worn down by a deep recession, now in its
fifth year, and wave after wave of austerity measures imposed
under the first bailout.
Alarmed by the prospect of yet more budget cuts, Greece's
two main trade unions said they would call a 24-hour strike for
Tuesday in protest against policies they say have only driven
the economy into a downward spiral.
With Greece facing 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments in
March, a bill it cannot meet without further bailout funds, the
stakes could not be higher.
Hopes rose on Monday that they had also made progress on
recapitalising domestic banks, which are up to their necks in
Greek government bonds now worth a fraction of their face value.
Greek bank stocks closed up 11 percent in the
afternoon on hopes that lenders would be recapitalised without
being nationalised after a debt swap under the latest bailout
deal, which will radically cut the value of their bond holdings.
The euro weakened against the dollar on Monday as the
failure of coalition parties to approve the terms of a new
bailout package rekindled worries about a chaotic default that
could spread to other debt-ridden countries in the euro zone.