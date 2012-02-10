ATHENS Feb 10 Greek workers went on
strike against austerity measures on Friday, docking ships and
halting public transport, hours after euro zone finance
ministers said Athens needed to make more cuts to convince them
to release a financial bailout.
The euro and shares fell on Friday, reflecting concern over
a possible failure in the debt restructuring after the European
Union and International Monetary Fund indicated that a hard-won
Greek deal on spending cuts and wage cuts did not go far enough.
The EU and IMF are exasperated by a series of broken
promises by Athens and weeks of disagreement over the terms of a
130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout, with time running out
to avoid a default.
Before they release more aid, Greece's financial backers
have demanded parliamentary ratification of the new austerity
package this weekend, the identification of a further 325
million euros of spending reductions by next Wednesday and a
strong commitment from all parties to implement the reforms.
But it may be a demand too far. Many Greeks, already
suffering from five consecutive years of recession, are
increasingly angry about the measures, which are unlikely to
ease an economy, where one in five is unemployed, shops close
one after another and households are tightening their budget.
The central Athens Syntagma square, in front of parliament,
echoed with loudspeaker calls to rally against the measures: "No
to layoffs! No to salary cuts! No to pension cuts! Do not bow
your heads! Resist!"
Strikers brought the metro and buses to a halt, and ships
were docked in the country's main ports in a 48-hour general
strike, not long after another nationwide action on Tuesday.
Hospital doctors and bank employees also walked off the job
and teachers were set to join on Friday. Flights were not
affected by the strike, an airport official said.
"TOMBSTONE"
"The measures included in the new (EU/IMF) memorandum and
which the three political leaders agreed with the government and
the troika are the 'tombstone' of the Greek society," the civil
servants' union ADEDY said in statement.
"It's time for the people to speak up."
ADEDY and its private sector sister GSEE represent about two
million workers, or roughly half the country's workforce. They
have staged repeated strikes since the country first resorted to
a bailout from foreign lenders in 2010.
The two unions have called for protesters to rally in front
of parliament. Turnout at protests has been relatively small
over the past months and Friday's rally will be a test of the
anger against the new austerity measures.
Greek ministers are scheduled to meet in a cabinet meeting
at around 1100 GMT.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greece's party leaders
have been loath to accept the lenders' tough conditions.
After days of delays, and under threat of a messy default
that could force Greece out of the euro zone, they agreed on
Thursday to cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of
efforts to make the economy more competitive.
Two sources said the government was also promising spending
cuts and tax rises worth 13 billion euros from 2012 to 2015,
almost double the seven billion originally pledged.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup of finance
ministers in the euro zone, urged Greece late on Thursday to act
on their promises.
"In short, no disbursement before implementation," he told a
news conference after six hours of talks in Brussels.
Germany's deputy finance minister, Steffen Kampeter, piled
on the pressure on Friday, underlining the need for structural
change in Greece - a comment echoed by European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso visiting India.
"Obviously these political decisions are grim, but they are
necessary because the alternative is giving them money without
changes in behaviour, which neither the German parliament nor
other euro zone parliaments will approve," he told local
television.
Some Greek newspapers seemed to support the demands.
"Greece's credibility is zero. That is why the troika (of
officials from the EU, IMF and European Central Bank) is asking
for written assurances and the voting of the implementation
laws," financial daily Imerisia wrote in an editorial.
"Let us decide ... if we want to continue being part of the
euro zone or if we wish to walk down a dark path."