* Unpopular package expected to be approved
* Extra 15 bln euros may be needed to save banks-minister
* Leaving euro will not solve deficit problem - government
* Six ministers quit over austerity, number of dissenters
grows
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos told lawmakers to back a deeply unpopular EU/IMF
rescue in a vote on Sunday or condemn the country to a "vortex"
of recession.
He spoke in a televised address to the nation, ahead of
Sunday's vote on 3.3 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in wage,
pension and job cuts as the price of a 130-billion-euro bailout
from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
The effort to ease Greece's huge debt burden has brought
thousands into the streets in protest, and there were signs on
Saturday of a small rebellion among lawmakers uneasy with the
extent of the cuts.
Papademos said parliament had a historic responsibility to
back the bill, or face catastrophic consequences if Greece
misses a March 20 deadline to service its debt.
"A disorderly default would set the country on a disastrous
adventure," he said. "It would create conditions of uncontrolled
economic chaos and social explosion."
"The country would be drawn into a vortex of recession,
instability, unemployment and protracted misery and this would
sooner or later lead the country out of the euro."
Parliament's finance committee approved the bill on
Saturday, and a full vote in the chamber is expected late on
Sunday.
The Papademos coalition has a huge majority, which should
ensure parliament approves the package needed to secure Greece's
second bailout since 2010.
But the number of dissenters is growing.
About 20 MPs belonging to the two major parties backing
Papademos shrugged off threats from party leaders and warned
they might reject the bailout. It would take more than 80 rebels
to scupper the law.
Six members of the Papademos cabinet have already resigned.
INCALCULABLE CONSEQUENCES
In an interview with the newspaper Imerisia, Deputy Finance
Minister Filippos Sachinidis described the catastrophe he
believes Greece would suffer if it failed to meet debt
repayments of 14.5 billion euros due next month.
"Let's just ask ourselves what it would mean for the country
to lose its banking system, to be cut off from imports of raw
materials, pharmaceuticals, fuel, basic foodstuffs and
technology," he said.
On the second day of a 48-hour protest strike, about 50
Communist party activists draped two large banners on the
ramparts of the Acropolis on Saturday, reading: "Down with the
dictatorship of the monopolies (and the) European Union".
About 7,000 protesters gathered in Athens, police said, but
there was no repeat of the teargas and petrol bombs of Friday.
Members of the conservative New Democracy party, which has a
big lead in opinion polls before elections possible in April,
are likely to back the deal solidly. Around 10 have threatened
not to.
"This is obviously an issue of party discipline," party
leader Antonis Samaras told his lawmakers in parliament, warning
anyone who voted 'No' "will not be a candidate in the next
election".
Former Socialist Prime Minister George Papandreou, who
negotiated the first bailout before his government collapsed in
November, acknowledged the pressure.
"I've lost friends, my family suffered, I gave up my office,
I was insulted, vilified, like no other politician ever was in
this country," he told PASOK's parliamentary group.
"Still, all that is nothing compared with what our people
will suffer if we fail to do the right thing."
Party discipline is much weaker at PASOK, whose support has
dived to 8 percent in the latest opinion from the nearly 44
percent it commanded when Papandreou led it into power in 2009.
The deal includes a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden
by cutting the real value of private investors' bond holdings by
some 70 percent.
FIFTEEN BILLION MORE?
The chief negotiator for private creditors in the debt swap
deal, Charles Dallara, urged a 'Yes' vote, saying the deadlines
allowed "no room for slippage".
In comments published on Saturday, Dallara, who is managing
director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), said
private creditors were committed to a voluntary agreement and
that he expected a "very high participation rate".
"It is important for lawmakers to understand what is at
stake," Dallara told Kathimerini newspaper.
Lawmakers need to approve the deal by Sunday, otherwise the
country will not make a Feb. 17 deadline to submit the debt swap
offer to its private-sector bondholders, Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos said on Saturday.
Euro zone finance ministers have told Greece that by then it
must also explain how 325 million euros ($430 million) out of
this year's total budget cuts will be achieved before it agrees
to the bailout.
Bailout documents released on Friday left blank the amount
of the rescue. Venizelos said 15 billion euros more might be
needed to rescue the country's banks, confirming estimates from
EU officials.
The EU and IMF have been exasperated by a series of broken
promises and weeks of wrangling over the bailout. They will not
release the aid without clear commitments by the main party
leaders that reforms will be implemented, whoever is in power.
The uncertainty has upset world financial markets, with
stocks snapping a five-day winning streak on Friday and the euro
tumbling.
The bill, approved by the cabinet on Friday along with
hundreds of pages of accompanying documents, sets out reforms
including a 22 percent cut in the minimum wage, pension cuts
worth 300 million euros this year, as well as health and defence
spending cuts.
The government promised to speed up implementation of
reforms in the labour, product and services markets, cut
spending, and push through a privatisation plan.