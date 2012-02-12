* Unpopular package of cuts expected to pass
By Harry Papachristou and Matt Robinson
ATHENS, Feb 12 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos has told lawmakers to back a deeply unpopular
international financial rescue in a vote on Sunday or condemn
the country to "uncontrolled economic chaos and social
explosion".
He made the statement in a televised address to the nation
ahead of the vote on 3.3 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in wage,
pension and job cuts - the price of a 130-billion-euro bailout
from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Papademos said parliament had a historic responsibility to
back the bill, or face catastrophic consequences if Greece
misses a March 20 deadline to service its debt.
"A disorderly default would set the country on a disastrous
adventure," he said. "It would create conditions of uncontrolled
economic chaos and social explosion."
"The country would be drawn into a vortex of recession,
instability, unemployment and protracted misery and this would
sooner or later lead the country out of the euro."
On a day of dire warnings and stormy debate, leaders of the
ruling coalition told uneasy lawmakers on Saturday to support
the bill or be dropped from party lists for an election that
could come by April.
Athens faces a March 20 deadline to meet debt repayments of
14.5 billion euros. If the rescue package is put in place, its
private sector creditors will have to accept a 70 percent
reduction in the value of their holdings.
The effort to ease Greece's huge debt burden has brought
thousands into the streets in protest, and there are signs of a
small rebellion among lawmakers made nervous by the extent of
the cuts and by how voters might punish them in the next
election.
At least 20 deputies from the two main parties in the
Papademos coalition threatened on Saturday to vote 'No' - but
the bulk of the coalition's 236 MPs are still all but certain to
approve the package.
Six members of his cabinet have resigned. More
demonstrations are expected in front of the parliament on
Sunday, after clashes between police and black-masked protesters
on Friday.
DEBT SWAP
The assembly's finance committee approved the bill on
Saturday. Sunday's debate in the full 300-seat chamber begins at
1200 GMT, and a vote is expected late in the evening.
The measures include 300 million euros in pension cuts and a
22 percent reduction in the minimum wage, which currently stands
at about 750 euros per month.
The bill aims to cut Greece's bloated state sector workforce
by about 150,000 people by 2015.
It also provides for a bond swap to ease Greece's debt
burden by cutting the real value of private investors' bond
holdings by some 70 percent.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the deal had to be
approved by Sunday or the country would miss a Feb. 17 deadline
to submit the debt swap offer to its private-sector bondholders.
Euro zone finance ministers also expect Greece to explain by
then how 325 million euros ($430 million) out of this year's
total budget cuts -- as yet unspecified -- will be achieved
before it agrees to the bailout.
Bailout documents released on Friday left blank the amount
of the full rescue package, and Venizelos said Greece might need
15 billion euros more to save the country's banks, confirming
estimates from EU officials.
The EU and IMF have been exasperated by a series of broken
promises and weeks of wrangling over the bailout.
They say they will not release the aid without clear
commitments by the main party leaders that reforms will be
implemented, whoever wins the next election.