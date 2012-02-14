* Govt tries to find 325 mln euros in cuts
* EU/IMF seeking written pledge from leaders
By Luke Baker and Dina Kyriakidou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Feb 14 Euro zone finance
ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face
meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political
party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required
commitment to reform.
A source familiar with negotiations on Greece's 130 billion
euro rescue also said conservative leader Antonis Samaras had
yet to sign a commitment to implement the deeply unpopular
package - a condition set by the EU/IMF lenders who are weary of
broken Greek promises on economic reform and budget cuts.
Ministers in the Eurogroup had been expected to gather in
Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting which, if all had gone to
plan, would have approved the bailout and saved Greece from a
messy bankruptcy next month.
However, with the European Union's patience with Greece
close to breaking point, Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker
said the ministers would hold only a telephone conference call
before a regular meeting already scheduled for Feb. 20.
Juncker said he was awaiting written undertakings from Greek
party leaders on pushing through with the austerity package of
pay, pension and job cuts - which parliament passed early on
Monday as rioters torched dozens of buildings in central Athens.
"I did not yet receive the required political assurances
from the leaders of the Greek coalition parties on the
implementation of the programme," he said in a statement.
The source said in Athens that the problem lay with Samaras,
who argues that austerity demanded by the EU and IMF is only
deepening Greece's recession and who has proved reluctant in the
past to sign similar written undertakings.
"So far Samaras has not given a letter of commitment and
this is a problem," the source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. Samaras' New Democracy party declined comment.
A government source said Samaras would provide the
undertaking on Wednesday morning. If he does, he will be
sticking to a pattern among Greek politicians of working right
up to deadlines or beyond, infuriating the European Union.
TIME RUNNING OUT
Time is running out. Athens needs rescue funds to avoid a
disorderly default when 14.5 billion euros in debt repayments
fall due on March 20.
The EU/IMF lenders fear the programme of pension, pay and
job cuts will not be implemented following elections which are
expected in April, and have therefore demanded the signed
personal commitments from the leaders of both parties in the
current coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.
Even before Juncker scaled down Wednesday's Eurogroup talks,
the Netherlands expressed doubt that the ministers would sign
off on the bailout deal, Greece's second since 2010.
"There is indeed a very small chance there will be final
approval tomorrow because I think we should have everything
clear on paper," said Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager,
Speaking on RTL 7 TV, he made clear his government would
accept no half-measures from Athens.
"We ... don't give an inch. We have said we want everything,
a complete package," he said. "If we don't have that clear we,
as the Netherlands, cannot agree with the package."
With New Democracy well ahead in opinion polls, Samaras is
frontrunner to become the next prime minister. When parliament
debated the austerity package he indicated that he would try to
renegotiate the terms of the bailout, further sowing doubt in
the minds of European leaders.
A separate source at the PASOK socialist party, the other
coalition party, said its leader George Papandreou had already
provided a signed undertaking which Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos had been due to take to the Brussels meeting.
Greece's cabinet negotiated into the late evening on solving
the other hitch with Brussels, a 325 million euro hole in the
3.3 billion euros of extra budget cuts which the government has
promised for this year.
Juncker said this required more talks with the "troika" of
Greece's EU and IMF lenders.
"It has appeared that further technical work between Greece
and the troika is needed in a number of areas, including the
closure of the fiscal gap of 325 million euros in 2012 and the
debt sustainability analysis," he added.
On Tuesday, the cabinet considered further cuts to defence
spending and public sector salaries, government sources said.
The EU and International Monetary Fund want Greece to
account for every cent of budget cuts before they approve the
rescue, which includes a bond swap cutting the real value of
private-sector investors' bond holdings by some 70 percent.
Two government sources, who declined to be named, said the
cabinet was considering trimming the defence budget, already cut
by 300 million in the austerity bill, and bringing forward
public sector salary cuts.
DIRE DATA
The punishing austerity measures are fuelling social turmoil
in Greece, where unemployment hit a high of 20.9 percent in
November and half of young Greeks are jobless.
The country posted yet more dire economic figures on
Tuesday, with flash estimates showing GDP shrank 7 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2011 after a 5 percent contraction in Q3.
Earlier, there had been some signs of encouragement. The
European Central Bank said it could use profits from its
holdings of Greek bonds to help restructure the country's debt.
"They could use it to contribute to the sustainability of
Greek debt," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an
interview with the French daily Liberation.
But even as all sides pushed to seal the deal, there was a
growing sense that even the latest bailout, Greece's second
since 2010, might only delay the inevitable - bankruptcy and
exit from the single currency.
"It might be something which would allow Greece also to get
a new start ... to create an economy that can create jobs,"
Luxembourg Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Monday.
Asked if the euro zone could survive a Greek bankruptcy,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday: "We
are better prepared than we were two years ago."