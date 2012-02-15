* Greek side has met EU's last two demands - Venizelos
* Big questions yet to be answered - German official
By Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 16 Greece expressed hope it
can secure its second EU/IMF bailout in as many years and a deal
on easing its debt burden next week, but its euro zone peers
made clear the months of increasingly ill-tempered argument are
not quite over yet.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the Greek side had
met the final two demands set by the European Union and IMF to
seal the 130 billion-euro rescue, which Athens needs to avoid a
chaotic default when big debt repayments fall due in March.
But a government official in Germany, which has got involved
in testy exchanges with Athens over its will to tackle its
problems, said the Greek side still had questions to answer.
Greece pinned its hopes on a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday, after talks in Athens and at the euro zone
level failed to produce a deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy which
could shake financial markets around the globe.
Venizelos told reporters late on Wednesday the cabinet had
decided how to plug a 325 million-euro gap in the 3.3 billion
euros of extra budget savings this year which the EU and IMF are
demanding.
And he noted that the leaders of both parties in the
government of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos had given written
undertakings to implement the austerity measures, which provoked
a night of fighting, arson and looting in Athens on Sunday.
Exasperated euro zone finance ministers in the Eurogroup had
demanded both steps be taken before making a final decision on
the bailout.
MISTRUST OF ATHENS
With mistrust of Athens running high, EU sources told
Reuters that euro zone officials had considered whether it was
possible to delay part or all of the rescue deal while still
avoiding a disorderly default.
Greece needs the funds to avoid bankruptcy when 14.5 billion
euros of debt repayments fall due on March 20.
"The big issue of the 325 million euros has been finalised
and this helped the discussion," Venizelos said following a
lengthy telephone conference call with his euro zone peers.
The Eurogroup had been due to meet in Brussels on Wednesday
but its Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker scaled this down to a
teleconference, complaining that Greek political leaders had
failed to provide written commitments or plug the savings gap.
Greek party leaders have a reputation for working right up
to deadlines, or beyond them, raising tensions with the
Eurogroup which fears that they will avoid implementing the
austerity package in full after elections expected in April.
However, conservative leader Antonis Samaras, the front
runner to become the next prime minister, provided his written
undertaking to the EU and IMF on Wednesday shortly before the
Eurogroup conference call. Socialist leader George Papandreou
wrote a similar letter.
Venizelos said he hoped euro zone officials could tie up all
the issues before the ministerial Eurogroup meets on Monday,
opening the way for a bond swap deal with Greece's private
creditors, known as PSI, which will reduce its debt mountain.
"These issues will be prepared at a Euro Working Group
meeting on Sunday in Brussels so that, with good faith, the
final decision for the approval of the (bailout) programme is
taken and the public announcement of the PSI is made on Monday,"
he told reporters.
Greece had said it must initiate a debt swap deal with
private sector bondholders by Friday to meet the March 20 debt
deadline. It was hoping to win the euro zone's backing for its
second bailout this week. If that backing now comes on Monday,
it is possible the debt swap could start mid-next week.
OPEN MATTERS
After the three-hour conference call among the 17 euro zone
ministers, Juncker issued a statement saying progress had been
made, but provided few details. However, he made clear some
matters remained open on making sure the bailout plan is carried
out in full.
"Further considerations are necessary regarding the specific
mechanisms to strengthen the surveillance of programme
implementation and to ensure that priority is given to debt
servicing," he said.
One government official in Germany, where public opinion is
hostile to bailing out Greece, was cautious.
"Questions remain that are very important to Germany and
other member states about the sustainability of the programme,"
said the official, who declined to be named.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble appeared to
question whether Greece would stand by the austerity package
after the elections.
"When you look at the internal political discussions in
Greece and the opinion polls, then you have to ask who will
really guarantee after the elections ... that Greece will stand
by what we are now agreeing with Greece," he told SWR2 radio.
Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who holds a largely
ceremonial role, fought back, saying: "Who is Mr Schaeuble to
insult Greece?"