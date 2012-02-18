* Euro zone leaders hopeful of bailout deal on Monday
* Juncker says Greek 2020 debt target far off
* ECB mulls extending bond writedown access
* Acrimony between Greece, northern Europeans clouds talks
By Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 17 European leaders expressed
optimism on Friday that Greece would secure a new rescue package
worth 130 billion euros ($171 billion) though policymakers
admitted urgent work was still needed to get its debt-cutting
program back on track.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who will
chair a crunch meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday,
said efforts to slash Greece's debt from 160 percent of annual
output to a target of 120 percent by 2020 were still "far away"
from fruition.
"All the discussions I will have ... until Sunday night will
try to move the figure nearer to the target," Juncker, who is
also the head of the Eurogroup, told reporters in his home
capital.
Earlier, Greek caretaker Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
talked to fellow euro zone leaders to persuade Berlin and others
to back bailout measures needed to stave off bankruptcy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti and Papademos all voiced optimism about an accord
during a three-way conference call, Monti's office said in a
statement.
The Greek premier also spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte and state television said he would pursue talks with euro
zone partners "to create a positive mood in view of Monday's
meeting and to dispel doubts that could thwart this agreement."
A brief message by Rutte on his Twitter account noted simply
of the call with Papademos: "I have pointed out to him that the
Greek people should comply with all demands to get a new
program."
Rutte's finance minister, Jan Kees de Jager, indicated on
Thursday that the whole deal had been close to falling apart
earlier in the week, saying that if a planned meeting of the
Eurogroup of finance ministers had gone ahead two days ago, he
and his German and Finnish counterparts would have voted against
granting Greece more aid.
Mutual accusations of brinkmanship between Athens and other
European capitals have soured the atmosphere and strained ties
within the single currency union as it faces its toughest
challenge since euro notes and coins were introduced as legal
tender in 2002.
Negotiations were put back on track on Thursday when Athens
set out the remaining cuts in a 3.3-billion-euro austerity
package whose passage through parliament triggered rioting and
looting through central Athens last Sunday.
World stocks hit a fresh 6-1/2-month peak on Friday and the
euro gained ground as hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited
bailout deal at Monday's meeting fueled risk appetite.
But there are still question marks over whether the bailout
will be enough to help Greece back on its feet after a debt
crisis that has seen its economy shrink by 16 percent from a
2008 peak, triggering mass unemployment and growing poverty.
"The skepticism is especially strong among the 'AAA' states
over whether Greece will be able to make it," Germany's Der
Spiegel magazine quoted Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter
as saying of countries with top-notch credit ratings such as
Germany, Finland and the Netherlands.
"The risk of a Greek insolvency is not off the table."
According to an assessment by the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the IMF, Greek debt will still be
around 129 percent of GDP in 2020 - higher even than the 125
percent that most euro zone states would probably accept.
The IMF has said that if the ratio cannot be cut to around
120 percent by 2020, it may not be able to finance the second,
130 billion euro program for Greece.
The IMF's own contribution has not yet been finalized,
although European sources estimate it could be in the vicinity
of 23 billion euros, including about 10 billion euros in
undisbursed funds from the first bailout program.
"The exact size of the arrangement ... for Greece has not
been determined yet as discussions have not been completed," an
IMF spokeswoman told Reuters.
"Once agreement is reached on all the elements for the
Greek package, management will in due course propose the size of
the arrangement ... to the IMF's Executive Board," she added.
Officials have previously said a Greek debt-to-GDP target of
125 percent would be acceptable to most euro zone members but
further measures will be required to meet even that goal.
SCRAMBLE
Given that, policymakers are scrambling to fill the gap.
Central bank sources told Reuters the ECB was studying
whether to allow Greek bonds held in the euro zone's national
central banks' investment portfolios to be subject to the same
writedowns which private investors are due to take.
Euro zone central banks hold around 20 billion euros of
Greek bonds in their traditional investment portfolios. If they
do take losses on those bonds it would provide an immediate lump
sum for Athens of around 14 billion euros if they take the same
hit as their private counterparts.
One central bank source said it was "50-50" as to whether
the deal would go ahead as an accompaniment to a debt
restructuring offer which Greece will offer to private creditors
as part of the wider rescue plan. The swap will mean the real
value of bonds held by banks and insurers will fall by about 70
percent.
Other ideas to help Athens meet its long-term debt targets
include the euro zone cutting the interest rate on its existing
bilateral loans to Greece; increasing the current offer of 130
billion euros of government financing; and asking private
investors to agree to bigger losses.
The ECB is also expected to forego profits on Greek bonds it
holds as a result of its emergency bond-buying program, which
could raise something like another 12 billion euros.
Other outstanding issues to be hammered out on Monday
include the creation of a ring-fenced escrow account that will
be used to pay down Greek debt, and the potentially sensitive
issue of how the European Union tightens surveillance of Greek
fiscal policy.
Greece needs the funds before 14.5 billion euros of debt
repayments fall due on March 20. Yet mistrust is high.
"The scenario which we try to achieve is that Greece
complies to all necessary measures and to all demands made by
the international community in order to have a deal on the total
package without a split," de Jager told reporters on Friday.
"Certainly if that would not work we have to think of
alternative scenarios," he added.
Greece could go to the polls as early as April, raising
questions as to whether the new government will stick to the
austerity terms.
Conservative leader Antonis Samaras - whom polls tip as the
next premier - has said he would pursue the plan while reserving
the right to "modifications" if the economy needs them.
The debt talks have been clouded by growing acrimony between
Athens and Berlin, with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble likening Greece to a "bottomless pit."
Greek Public Order Minister Christos Papoutsis warned on
Thursday that the euro zone approach amounted to "sheer
blackmail."
Earlier, Greece won a public expression of moral support as
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon cautioned Europe that it
should not "play with the default of Greece."
"The Greeks have promised very important reforms," he told
RTL radio. "The Europeans now have to keep their commitments."