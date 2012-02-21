* Package worth 130 billion euros, averts chaotic default
* Greek debt expected to hit 120.5% of GDP by 2020
* Private creditors accept deeper writedown of 53.5%
* Profits from ECB bondholdings to be used
By Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 Euro zone finance
ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) bailout for
Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default in March after
persuading private bondholders to take greater losses and Athens
to commit to deep cuts.
After 13 hours of talks, ministers finalised measures to cut
Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by
2020, a fraction above the target, to secure its second rescue
in less than two years and meet a bond repayment next month.
By agreeing that the European Central Bank would distribute
its profits from bond buying and private bondholders would take
more losses, the ministers reduced the debt to a point that
should secure funding from the International Monetary Fund and
help shore up the 17-country currency bloc.
But the austerity measures wrought from Greece are widely
unpopular among the population and may hold difficulties for a
country which is due to hold an election in April. Further
protests could test politicians' commitment to cuts to wages,
pensions and jobs.
"We have reached a far reaching agreement on Greece's new
programme and private sector involvement that would lead to a
significant debt reduction for Greece ... to secure Greece's
future in the euro area," Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the
Eurogroup of finance ministers, told a news conference.
The euro jumped almost half a cent, reversing earlier
losses, after the bailout was agreed.
But some economists say there are still questions over
whether Greece can pay off even a reduced debt burden.
A return to economic growth could take as much as a decade,
a prospect that brought thousands of Greeks onto the streets to
protest against austerity measures on Sunday. The cuts will
deepen its five-year recession, hurting government revenues.
A report prepared by experts from the European Union,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said
Greece would need extra relief to cut its debts near to the
official debt target given the worsening state of its economy.
If Athens did not follow through on economic reforms and
savings to make its economy more competitive, its debt could hit
160 percent by 2020, said the report, obtained by Reuters.
"Given the risks, the Greek programme may thus remain
accident-prone, with questions about sustainability hanging over
it," the nine-page confidential report said.
WRITE OFF
The accord will enable Athens to launch a bond swap with
private investors to help put it on a more stable financial
footing and keep it inside the euro zone.
Around 100 billion euros of debt will be written off as
banks and insurers swap bonds they hold for longer-dated
securities that pay a lower coupon.
Private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of
53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds. They had
agreed to a 50 percent nominal writedown, which equated to
around a 70 percent loss on the net present value of the debt.
Juncker said he expected a high participation rate in the
deal, but some bondholders may balk at the new terms.
Euro zone central banks will also play their part in
reducing the debt.
A Eurogroup statement said the ECB would pass up profits it
made from buying Greek bonds over the past two years to national
central banks for their governments to pass on to Athens "to
further improve the sustainability of Greece's public debt".
The ECB has spent about 38 billion euros on Greek government
debt that is now worth about 50 billion euros.
The private creditor bond exchange is expected to launch on
March 8 and complete three days later, Athens said on Saturday.
That means a 14.5-billion-euro bond repayment due on March 20
would be restructured, allowing Greece to avoid default.
"It's a result that can be justified and that creates the
preconditions to get Greece onto a sustainable return to
economic health if the swap deal with private creditors is
successful," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
reporters.
the vast majority of the funds in the 130-billion-euro
programme will be used to finance the bond swap and ensure
Greece's banking system remains stable; some 30 billion euros
will go to "sweeteners" to get the private sector to sign up to
the swap, 23 billion will go to recapitalise Greek banks.
A further 35 billion or so will allow Greece to finance the
buying back of the bonds. Next to nothing will go directly to
help the Greek economy.