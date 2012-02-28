* Greek cabinet agrees 22 pct cut in minimum wage
* Parliament to approve spending, pension cuts
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek ministers agreed deep
cuts to the minimum wage on Tuesday, slashing living standards
for low-paid workers as Athens began implementing measures
demanded by international lenders in return for a 130 billion
euro rescue package.
Cabinet approved the cuts, which will hit workers already
struggling after more than four years of deep recession, as it
signed off on a series of steps agreed in principle by
parliament last week, a government official said.
The move, which will pass into law without the need for
further parliamentary approval, imposes a 22-percent cut on the
standard minimum monthly wage of 751 euros. For those under 25,
the cut will be even more brutal, a 32-percent reduction.
In addition, it will impose a public-sector wage freeze
until the unemployment rate, currently 21 percent, falls below
10 percent.
As the legislative process underpinning Greece's budget
commitments grinds into gear, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is
to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on
Wednesday ahead of a European summit on Thursday and Friday.
Greece has been under heavy pressure to take swift action
following a series of unfulfilled pledges over the past two
years to cut spending and reform its shattered
economy.
But there has been growing concern that the repeated
cuts will stifle any hope of recovery and make it impossible to
cut a public debt burden of 160 percent of gross domestic
product.
"The European Union has already realised that we cannot move
on only with austerity. We need growth," government spokesman
Pantelis Kapsis told a talk-show on Mega television.
PAINFUL MEASURES
Later on Tuesday, parliament was due to approve some 3.2
billion euros in spending and pension cuts, kicking off a series
of votes on the austerity package this week.
The measures, which will slash 400 million euros from the
defence budget, cut ministries' operating costs by 15 percent
and take 386 million euros off pension spending, are aimed at
bringing Greece's 2012 deficit to 6.7 percent of GDP.
As a result of the cuts, monthly pension payments above
1,300 euros will be reduced by 12 percent. In addition,
so-called supplementary pensions, which are paid for out of
workers' own contributions, will be slashed by up to 30 percent.
Athens, gripped in icy winter weather, has been largely
quiet since violent protests against the austerity measures
exploded earlier this month but a series of smaller protests and
strikes are planned later in the week.
Underlining the threat still hanging over Greece, ratings
agency Standard & Poor's on Monday cut its long-term debt rating
to "selective default" following a bond swap deal last week that
imposes compulsory losses on investors.
The European Central Bank was forced to offer emergency help
to Greek banks after the downgrade, which stops them from using
Greek bonds as borrowing collateral, although Athens says the
move by S&P was expected.
"There will not be any impact on the functioning of the
economy," said an official, speaking on condition of anonymity.