By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, March 18
ATHENS, March 18 Greek Socialists elected
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos as their leader on Sunday,
with a mandate to revive a party weakened by unpopular austerity
policies ahead of parliamentary polls expected by early May.
Venizelos, who has spearheaded the country's marathon debt
talks, is set to resign from his post this week to focus on the
general election, with all surveys showing the PASOK socialists
badly trailing the conservative New Democracy party.
Tens of thousands of PASOK supporters flocked to polling
stations across the country on Sunday to cast a vote for
Venizelos, 55, who ran unopposed in the leadership race after
winning the backing of all the party's heavy hitters.
"People sent a strong message that PASOK is here, that PASOK
hasn't lost its soul, that our target to win the (general)
election is feasible," Venizelos told party members. "We will
move forward together."
Venizelos, a constitutional law expert turned politician and
known for his sharp rhetoric, took PASOK's helm from former
prime minister George Papandreou, who stepped down after
becoming increasingly unpopular over tax hikes and wage cuts
imposed to fight the country's worst crisis in decades.
The debt-choked country averted an uncontrolled default
earlier this month when it struck a debt exchange deal with
private creditors that paved the way for the EU and IMF to
approve a 130-billion euro bailout.
Completion of the second EU/IMF aid package will mean the
end of the coalition government under technocrat Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos, which was formed in November with a mandate to
conclude the bailout and then hold elections.
Both parties backing the coalition government, PASOK and New
Democracy, have seen their popularity sink in the run-up to the
election which is unlikely to produce an outright winner as
small, left-wing, anti-austerity parties gain at their expense.
Regardless of who wins the general election, Germany and
international lenders have warned Greece it must keep its
promises to keep getting the aid it needs to stay afloat.
Venizelos, the son of a provincial lawyer from Greece's
second city Thessaloniki, was first elected to parliament in
1993. He went on to hold a series of ministries including
justice and defence. As culture minister, he was in charge of
preparing the successful 2004 Olympics in Athens.
In 2007, Venizelos lost a battle for the PASOK party
leadership to Papandreou, mainly because he came across as too
ambitious, analysts say. But supporters say he has grown wiser
after taking on the task of tackling Greece's fiscal woes.
"I voted for him because he gives me hope," said 69-year-old
pensioner Dimitra Adrakta after casting her vote in Athens. "I
believe he can get us out of the crisis."
The exact date of the general election has not been fixed,
but it is expected to be held at the end of April or early May.