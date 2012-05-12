* Venizelos meets president at 1000 GMT
* Final chance to avert election
By Deepa Babington
ATHENS, May 12 Greek Socialist leader Evangelos
Venizelos on Saturday becomes the last political leader to throw
in the towel after failing to cobble together a government,
leaving the country's president with one final chance to avoid
new elections.
Greece's political landscape is in disarray after voters
humiliated the only parties backing a rescue plan tied to
spending cuts, leaving no bloc with enough seats to form a
government to secure the next tranche of financial aid.
Without the aid, the debt-stricken country risks bankruptcy
in weeks and a potential exit from the euro zone.
Venizelos - who personally negotiated the much-hated bailout
package with lenders - was the third leader to attempt and fail
to form a government this week, after the conservative New
Democracy and radical leftists SYRIZA both admitted failure.
A greatly weakened New Democracy and Venizelos' PASOK party,
which finished an embarrassing third in Sunday's election, had
hoped to renew their pro-bailout coalition but fell two seats
short of a majority in parliament.
Their hopes of coaxing one of the anti-austerity leftist
parties into a coalition went up in smoke after the small
Democratic Left refused to join without the participation of
SYRIZA, which laughed off any suggestion of joining.
"It is not the Left Coalition that has refused this
proposal, but the Greek people who did so with their vote on
Sunday," said SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party was
catapulted to second place on its anti-austerity rhetoric.
Venizelos is due to meet President Karolos Papoulias on
Saturday at 1000 GMT to give up his mandate. The president then
faces the task of summoning each leader from parties that made
it to parliament - from the Communists to the extreme-right
Golden Dawn - to see if a coalition can be stitched together.
That process could take days, and analysts say the most
likely scenario remains fresh elections in mid-June. That could
worsen Greece's prospects for avoiding bankruptcy, and hand
37-year-old ex-Communist Tsipras an even bigger share of the
vote, according to the first poll published since Sunday's
result.
The opinion poll showed SYRIZA would win with 27.7 percent
of the vote, almost 11 points up on its Sunday result,
consolidating votes from smaller anti-bailout groups. Placing
first would automatically win him an extra 50 seats at the
expense of pro-bailout parties.
Tsipras wants to rip up the bailout which ties Greeks to
years of wage, pension and spending cuts, even though the
country's European partners have warned that would come at the
price of cutting off funds keeping Greece afloat.
"I think it is going to be increasingly presented as a vote
to effectively leave the euro. That's how it will be seen
outside of Greece and the rhetoric will build up to ensure that
voters are aware of the implications," said Chris Williamson,
chief economist at London-based research firm Markit.
"We're likely to hear: If you want to stay in Europe you
need to stick to our rules; you can't have a situation whereby
you escape the obligations with regards to debt and remain in
the euro area."