* Head of administrative court put in charge
* Date of vote set for June 17
* 700 million euros withdrawn from banks -president
* New poll shows radical left still surging
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 16 Greece put a senior judge in
charge of an emergency government on Wednesday to lead it to new
elections on June 17 and bankers sought to calm public fears
after the president said political chaos risked causing panic
and a run on deposits.
European leaders who once denied vociferously that they were
fretting over Greece leaving their currency union have given up
pretence. Asked if he was concerned about a Greek exit, European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said simply: "No comment".
Greeks have been withdrawing hundreds of millions of euros
(dollars) from banks in recent days as the prospect of the
country being forced out of the European Union's common currency
zone seems ever more real - although there has so far been no
sign of a run on bank branches in Athens.
Political leaders failed to form a government following an
inconclusive parliamentary election on May 6, leaving the state
with its coffers almost empty and no elected cabinet in place to
satisfy lenders it deserves the money needed to stay afloat.
President Karolos Papoulias, whose powers as head of state
are limited, named supreme administrative court head Panagiotis
Pikrammenos as caretaker prime minister. He will have no power
to take political decisions, only to carry Greece into the vote.
The parliament that was elected on May 6 will convene on
Thursday and be immediately dissolved, a presidency source said.
The interim leader is little known outside legal circles.
State television said he was born in 1945 in Patras, western
Greece and studied law in Athens and Paris. A court source said
he would name a cabinet that would be as small as possible.
"Thank you for your trust, and I believe that I am worthy of
this mission," Pikrammenos said at a meeting with the president.
"This is purely a caretaker government. However, it escapes no
one that our country is going through difficult times."
He repeated a joke he said he had read in the press, that
his own name, which translates to "embittered" in English, made
him suited to be the last prime minister of a political era.
LEFTISTS LEAD
A new poll confirmed what other surveys have shown: that
radical leftists who reject a bailout agreed with the European
Union and International Monetary Fund are poised for victory,
and the two establishment parties that agreed the rescue are
sinking further after an historic wipeout 10 days ago.
The leftists argue they can tear up the bailout and keep the
euro, but European leaders say if Greece fails to meet promises
to them, lenders will pull the plug on financing, driving Athens
to bankruptcy and a swift exit from the EU single currency.
On Monday, according to an official account, the president
told party chiefs that figures collated by the central bank
headed by George Provopoulos showed savers withdrew at least 700
million euros ($890 million) from banks.
"Provopoulos told me there was no panic, but there was great
fear that could develop into a panic," the president was quoted
as saying in minutes of a meeting that failed to yield agreement
on a cabinet, condemning Greeks to vote again next month.
"Withdrawals and outflows by 4 p.m. when I called him
exceeded 600 million euros and reached 700 million euros," he
said. "He expects total outflows of about 800 million euros,
including conversions into German Bunds and other such things."
Several banking sources told Reuters similar amounts had
also been withdrawn on Tuesday. Nevertheless, there was no sign
of panic or queues at bank branches in Athens on Wednesday.
Bankers dismissed suggestions that a bank run was looming.
A senior executive at a large Greek bank told Reuters:
"There is no bank run, no queues or panic. The situation is
better than I expected. The amount of deposit withdrawals the
president mentioned referred to three days, not one."
Still, some were taking no risks. A 60-year-old textiles
store owner who gave his name only as Nasos said he had
transferred 10,000 euros over the phone to a bank in fellow
eurozone state Cyprus on Tuesday afternoon.
"Any way you see it, things are difficult. If they call
elections on June 17 - a Sunday - then everyone will take their
money out on the Friday." That June 17 date was later confirmed.
BANK WITHDRAWALS
Greeks have already been withdrawing their savings from
banks at a sharp clip - nearly a third of bank deposits were
withdrawn between January 2010 and March 2012, reducing total
Greek household and business deposits to 165 billion euros.
A senior bank executive said there had been withdrawals in
recent days but there was no sign yet of a panic, as had
happened in April 2010 when 8 billion euros were withdrawn just
before Greece obtained its first foreign bailout.
Analysts predicted Greece would avoid a bank run, if only
because so many people have pulled out their savings already.
"We have witnessed periods of tension before when the banks
experienced large outflows. In my view, the majority of people
with these concerns would have done so by now," said Alex
Tsirigotis, Greek banks analyst at Mediobanca.
Greek banks have made up for vanishing deposits on their
balance sheets by accepting costlier European Central Bank
financing through the Greek central bank.
The spectre of Greece quitting the single currency sent the
euro and European shares to a fresh four-month low on Wednesday
and raised the yields on Spanish and Italian debt, reflecting
the risk that other European countries will be hurt.
Greece's two wounded establishment parties hope to persuade
voters that the election will be a referendum on the euro, which
nearly 80 percent of Greeks say they want to keep. The view from
Brussels is clearly that Greek euro embership is now at stake.
"It is important that the Greek people now take a decision
fully informed about the consequences," European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso told a news conference.
"The ultimate resolve to stay in the euro area must come
from Greece itself," Barroso said. "We must tell the people that
the programme for Greece is the least difficult of all the
difficult alternatives."