By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 17 IMF chief Christine Lagarde
warned of "extremely expensive" consequences were Greece to
leave the euro zone, a once taboo possibility that European
leaders have begun to discuss openly after the nation descended
into political chaos.
Fears that Greece's dire state could drag the euro zone
deeper into crisis rattled financial markets across the globe,
as a little-known judge was installed to head an emergency
government which will lead the nation to new elections on June
17.
Lagarde on Wednesday called on Greek leaders to show their
resolve to keep the country in the euro by sticking to its
bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund and European
Union, the terms of which have inflicted great suffering on its
people.
However, she told Dutch television that any Greek departure
from the euro "would be extremely expensive and hard, and not
just for Greece".
Greece's economic crisis turned into a full political crisis
after an inconclusive election on May 6 when parties opposed to
the austerity terms of the 130-billion-euro ($168 billion)
bailout made strong gains, raising the chance that the rescue
funds could be halted, pushing the country towards bankruptcy
and out of the euro.
A failure of pro- and anti-bailout parties to agree a
coalition forced President Karolos Papoulias to call the second
election in as many months, and prompted him to say that the
chaos risked causing panic and a run on bank deposits.
The IMF's sister organisation, the World Bank, said the
crisis could spread beyond Greek borders to far bigger euro zone
economies that are in trouble.
"The core question will be not Greece, but Spain and Italy,"
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said. If Greece left the
euro zone, the ripple effects could be very damaging and
reminiscent of when Lehman Brothers investment bank collapsed in
2008, spreading panic on global financial markets.
BLOW TO CONFIDENCE
In a blow to confidence, the European Central Bank said it
had halted liquidity operations with some Greek banks because
their capital was too depleted. That means they can no longer
offer assets to the ECB as collateral for loans, and would have
to seek costlier emergency financing from the Bank of Greece.
It was not immediately clear which banks, or how many of
them, were affected. One person familiar with the matter said
the capital of four Greek banks was so low that they were
operating with negative equity.
Greeks have withdrawn hundreds of millions of euros from
banks in recent days as the fears grow that the country might be
forced out of the euro zone, although there has been no sign of
a run on Athens bank branches.
ECB President Mario Draghi said that under the EU treaty, it
wasn't his job to decide what happened to Greece.
"I want to state that our strong preference is that Greece
will continue to stay in the euro zone," he said in Frankfurt.
However, he added: "Since the treaty does not foresee anything
on (an) exit, this is not a matter for the ECB to decide."
President Papoulias named supreme administrative court head
Panagiotis Pikrammenos on Wednesday as caretaker prime minister.
The parliament that was elected on May 6 will convene on
Thursday and be immediately dissolved, a presidency source said.
The interim leader, who was sworn in at a ceremony presided
over by Archbishop Ieronimos of Athens, is little known. State
television said he was born in 1945 and studied law in Athens
and Paris.
"Thank you for your trust, and I believe that I am worthy of
this mission," Pikrammenos said at a meeting with the president.
"This is purely a caretaker government. However, it escapes no
one that our country is going through difficult times."
In the early hours of Thursday, Pikrammenos appointed
senior finance ministry official George Zanias as the country's
new finance minister and gave Petros Moliviatis, a former
conservative minister, the foreign affairs portfolio.
As Greece's chief economic adviser, Zanias has participated
in numerous meetings of euro zone finance ministers and was
closely involved in negotiating the country's bailout and
historic debt restructuring.
Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, the former finance
minister, said the caretaker government would have to deal with
the issue of bank recapitalisation and pointed out that banks'
capital adequacy was a cause for concern.
LEFTISTS LEAD
A new opinion poll confirmed that leftists who reject the
bailout are poised to win next month, and the two establishment
parties that agreed the rescue are sinking further.
The leftists argue they can tear up the bailout deal and
keep the euro, but European leaders say that if Greece fails to
meet promises to them, lenders will pull the plug on financing.
On Monday, the president told party chiefs that figures from
the central bank headed by George Provopoulos showed savers had
withdrawn up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) from banks.
"Mr. Provopoulos told me there was no panic, but there was
great fear that could develop into a panic," Papoulias was
quoted as saying in minutes of a meeting to discuss a coalition.
Several banking sources told Reuters that similar amounts
had also been withdrawn on Tuesday. Nevertheless, there was no
sign of panic or queues at bank branches in Athens on Wednesday.
Bankers dismissed suggestions that a bank run was looming.
A senior executive at a large Greek bank told Reuters:
"There is no bank run, no queues or panic. The situation is
better than I expected. The amount of deposit withdrawals the
president mentioned referred to three days, not one."
Still, some were taking no risks. A 60-year-old textiles
store owner who gave his name only as Nasos said he had
transferred 10,000 euros over the phone to a bank in fellow euro
zone state Cyprus on Tuesday afternoon.
"Any way you see it, things are difficult. If they call
elections on June 17, a Sunday, then everyone will take their
money out on the Friday," he said before the election date was
confirmed.
Greeks have already been withdrawing their savings from
banks. Nearly a third of bank deposits were taken out between
January 2010 and March 2012, reducing total Greek household and
business deposits to 165 billion euros.
Charles Dallara, chief negotiator for the body representing
private sector holders of Greek bonds, said there had been "a
pickup in deposit flight from Greece".
Dallara, who as head of the International Institute of
Finance spent months negotiating the largest ever sovereign debt
restructuring, said a Greek exit from the euro zone would be
"somewhere between catastrophic and Armageddon" for Europe.
BANK WITHDRAWALS
Analysts predicted Greece would avoid a bank run, if only
because so many people have pulled out their savings already.
"We have witnessed periods of tension before when the banks
experienced large outflows. In my view, the majority of people
with these concerns would have done so by now," said Alex
Tsirigotis, Greek banks analyst at Mediobanca.
The spectre of Greece quitting the single currency sent the
euro and European shares to a fresh four-month low on Wednesday
and raised the yields on Spanish and Italian debt, reflecting
the risk that other European countries will be hurt.
Greece's two wounded establishment parties hope to persuade
voters that the election will be a referendum on the euro, which
nearly 80 percent of Greeks say they want to keep. The view from
Brussels is clearly that Greek euro membership is now at stake.
"It is important that the Greek people now take a decision
fully informed about the consequences," European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso told a news conference.
"The ultimate resolve to stay in the euro area must come
from Greece itself," Barroso said. "We must tell the people that
the programme for Greece is the least difficult of all the
difficult alternatives."