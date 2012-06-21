* Government heads for showdown with euro partners
* Under constant pressure from empowered Syriza
* Must respond to public anger over bailout
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 21 Greece's new government is to
ask lenders for two more years to hit fiscal targets, responding
to huge public pressure for a softening of an international
bailout but setting up a showdown with its euro zone partners.
An official from the small Democratic Left party attending
three-party talks before the announcement of a new coalition
government said the delay of the bailout deadline and an
extension of unemployment benefits were key elements of a new
government policy document.
The document was agreed between officials from the
conservative New Democracy party, which won an election on
Sunday, and its new coalition allies, the PASOK socialists and
Democratic Left, the official said.
The policy agreement sets up a difficult negotiation with
Greece's euro zone partners, in particular paymaster Germany,
which have offered modifications but no radical re-write of a
130 billion euro ($165.13 billion) lifeline agreed in March,
which is keeping Athens from bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of New Democracy, is
expected to unveil his cabinet on Thursday, but it is unlikely
to contain any big-hitters from his leftist allies, in an
ominous sign of their reluctant support for the new government.
National Bank Chairman Vassilis Rapanos will
become finance minister.
The government faces the daunting task of imposing the
bailout's terms on a society facing a fifth year of deep
economic suffering, worsened by the withering pay, pension and
job cuts sought by Greece's lenders in the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund.
LEFTISTS KEEP PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT
The radical leftist Syriza bloc, which wants to tear up the
bailout agreement, surged to second place in Sunday's election
and will keep the government under constant pressure to soften
its terms.
The official, who declined to be named, said the platform
called for the renegotiation of terms to secure a two-year
extension to the 2014 deadline for Greece to reduce its budget
deficit to 2.1 percent from 9.3 percent in 2011.
Greek officials have said the extension would require an
extra 16-20 billion euros in foreign funding.
The government will also seek to extend the payment of
unemployment benefits to two years from one, to offer benefits
to the self-employed without work and to limit public sector
lay-offs, the official told Reuters.
The document was to be submitted for approval at a meeting
on Thursday of party leaders, after which the cabinet will be
announced.