* New Greek government wants bailout terms eased
* Seeks 2-yr extension to fiscal targets deadline
* Under constant pressure from leftist opposition
* Must respond to public anger over bailout
By Lefteris Papadimas and Greg Roumeliotis
ATHENS, June 21 Greece's new government promised
on Thursday to renegotiate the terms of the country's bailout
without endangering its future in the euro, responding to
intense pressure to ease mounting social tensions but also
risking a showdown with European powers.
The three-party coalition called for changes to the deal
that is helping Greece avoid bankruptcy after the announcement
of an 18-member cabinet dominated by the conservative New
Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
National Bank Chairman Vassilis Rapanos was named
finance minister and New Democracy deputy leader Dimitris
Avramopoulos became foreign minister.
Once jailed for fighting Greece's 1967-74 military
dictatorship, Rapanos must now cure its sick public finances
while negotiating with euro zone leaders who are losing patience
with Athens after two multi-billion euro bailouts since 2010
tha t have failed to end the crisis.
"The unity government's goal is to tackle the crisis, open
the road to growth and revise terms of the bailout without
putting at risk the country's European course, nor its euro zone
membership," said a policy document endorsed by the coalition.
Samaras, 61, was sworn in on Wednesday after elections last
Sunday ended weeks of uncertainty that rattled financial markets
and threatened to push Greece out of the euro zone.
At his first cabinet meeting, the Harvard-educated economist
said his ministers would take a 30 percent pay cut and told them
to use government cars as little as possible in an effort to
lead the deb t-laden na tion by example.
"This government has no honeymoo n period," he said. "Make no
mistake, out goal is to pull the country out of the crisis."
New Democracy narrowly defeated the radical leftist Syriza
bloc, which wants to tear up the latest 130 billion euro bailout
deal and blames its demands for austerity for driving the
country ever deeper into recession.
Samaras said ditching the bailout would mean returning to
the drachma, Greece's former national currency, and campaigned
on a promise to ease the suffering of Greeks by renegotiating
the terms to promote economic growth and jobs.
The coalition's platform particularly challenges euro zone
paymaster Germany, which has offered to adjust the lifeline's
terms to make up for time lost on two Greek elections since May,
but refuses to revise it radically.
According to a party official involved in the coalition
talks, the platform includes a two-year extension to the 2014
deadline for Greece to cut its budget deficit to 2.1 percent of
national economic output from 9.3 percent in 2011.
Greek officials have said the extension would require an
extra 16-20 billion euros in foreign funding.
RELUCTANT SUPPORT
The government will also seek to extend the payment of
unemployment benefits to two years from one, to offer benefits
to the self-employed without work and to limit public sector
lay-offs, the official told Reuters. Lenders want the public
sector payroll cut by 150,000, mainly through retirements.
Greece faces running out of cash next month without the next
instalment of funding, which must be approved by "troika"
officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
troika would visit Athens in the next few days "to exchange
views with the new government and to begin to assess what has
been done and what still needs to be done".
The Democratic Left, a small leftist member of the
coalition, said it expected flexibility.
"The troika mainly wanted Greece to have a cohesive, viable
government that is widely accepted," party spokesman Andreas
Papadopoulos told NET radio. "We think that if the troika sees
that such a government is in place, it will change its stance on
a number of critical issues."
Euro zone officials have said some adjustments are likely to
a programme that has slipped behind target in the weeks of
political paralysis since a first election on May 6 and a deeper
than expected recession.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned this week there would
be no wholesale renegotiation.
The government brings together New Democracy and the
Socialist PASOK party in an alliance of arch rivals who have
alternated in power since the military junta fell.
GOVERNMENT MAY NOT LAST
Analysts doubt the government of unlikely allies, who have
no history of cooperation apart from in a short-lived national
unity government until earlier this year, can survive long. It
has the daunting task of imposing the bailout's terms on a
society enduring a fifth year of economic suffering, worsened by
the pay, pension and job cuts imposed by lenders.
Ominously, the cabinet lacks any senior members of the two
junior coalition partners, signalling reluctant support for the
new government. Of the 18 ministers, 13 are from New Democracy
and one from PASOK. Four members of the cabinet, which is due to
be sworn in at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT), are technocrats.
Euro zone countries remain suspicious of Harvard-educated
economist Samaras, a career politician who switched from
opposing the first bailout in 2010 when PASOK was in power, to
cautious endorsement of the second when the socialist government
began to unravel. Critics see him as an opportunist who
frequently changes his stance.
Syriza, which came a strong second in Sunday's election - a
re-run of the May 6 vote that produced stalemate - will keep the
government under constant pressure.
The streets of Athens are scarred by repeated violent
protests against the austerity programme. Almost a quarter of
the Greek workforce is now jobless and living standards have
plummeted.