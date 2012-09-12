By Lefteris Papadimas
| ATHENS, Sept 12
ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece outlined a plan to sell
one of its most profitable state-controlled companies, gambling
monopoly OPAP, reviving a stalled privatisation drive
to appease international lenders.
Inspectors from the troika of European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders are in
Athens on a crucial visit that will determine whether the
country gets further aid under its latest bailout programme.
Their talks with the Greek government have already hit bumpy
ground since resuming on Sunday, and Athens sought to regain the
momentum on Wednesday by announcing it would start the process
to sell a 29 percent stake in OPAP next week.
The state has a 34 percent stake in OPAP, one of Europe's
biggest listed gambling firms. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's
government in the past has hinted it was eyeing an autumn sale
of OPAP as a "quick win" on the privatisation front to show
lenders it is serious about its commitment to reform.
Nevertheless, Samaras's govenment remains bogged down in
difficult talks on a package of spending cuts worth nearly 12
billion euros for the next two years, juggling conflicting
demands from the troika to toughen up the package while
coalition allies want it watered down to spare the poor.
A senior Greek government official said the two sides made
progress during their latest round of talks on Wednesday, but
did not provide any details. EU and IMF officials said the talks
with Greece's finance minister were constructive.
"We had a good meeting," the IMF mission chief to Greece,
Poul Thomsen, told reporters as HE left talks at the finance
ministry.
But Greek officials admit the talks are difficult and the
troika is not convinced by the proposed cuts.
So far the inspectors, who are demanding tougher action to
cut a bloated public sector workforce, have approved measures
worth 7.5 billion euros and have either rejected or demanded
additional detail on the rest, another government official said.
"Their main objections have to do with plans to merge
organisations - they are wondering how this will yield results
if there are no layoffs," the official said.
Earlier this week, a Reuters report on the Greek agency ODDY
-- which is beset by red tape and employs dozens despite its
abolition on paper -- highlighted Greece's inability to
streamline its public sector despite legislating cuts to shut or
merge entities.
At the same time, Samaras faces the added challenge of
persuading his Socialist and leftist allies to back the package
of reviled measures ranging from cutting spending on healthcare
to slashing wages and pensions.
The two junior partners in Samaras's coalition - Socialist
chief Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left chief Fotis
Kouvelis - have both made increasingly defiant demands to soften
the package to spare low-income earners and civil servants.
The two leaders were holding another round of talks with
Samaras on Wednesday in a bid to seal agreement on the cuts.
Greece is struggling through its worst post-war recession
that has left one in four jobless, driven up poverty levels and
suicides and brought thousands out to the streets to protest.
Elementary school teachers and local government officials
marched in Athens on Wednesday after walking off the job, one of
a series of work stoppages planned by unions in the coming days
to pressure Samaras's government into rowing back on the cuts.